DataStrike Promotes Corey Beck to Vice President of Service Delivery

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DataStrike

Apr 14, 2026, 08:02 ET

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataStrike, a leader in 100 percent onshore database, cloud, and business intelligence managed services, today announced the promotion of Corey Beck to Vice President of Service Delivery. In this role, Beck will lead the continued evolution of DataStrike's service delivery organization, with a focus on scaling operations, strengthening client outcomes, and expanding delivery across the company's growing portfolio.

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Corey Beck, Director of Cloud Technologies at DataStrike.
Corey Beck, Director of Cloud Technologies at DataStrike.

Beck's promotion comes at a time of rapid growth in the managed services market. DataStrike's 2026 Data Infrastructure Survey Report found that 60 percent of organizations now rely on managed service providers to manage data infrastructure, more than double the rate reported the previous year. At the same time, more than half of IT leaders say they lack the internal resources to keep pace with demands, reinforcing the need for experienced service delivery leadership.

"Corey brings a strong combination of technical expertise and operational leadership," said Rob Brown, President and COO of DataStrike. "He has already demonstrated his ability to drive measurable results in cloud environments, including cost control and performance improvements. As demand grows across our services, his leadership will be critical in scaling delivery while maintaining quality."

Beck will oversee strategy and execution across DataStrike's full services portfolio, ensuring consistent delivery across database, cloud, applications, and analytics engagements. His leadership will support organizations as they modernize data environments, improve performance, and prepare for AI-driven use cases.

DataStrike's services are designed to help organizations manage, optimize, and transform their data environments with a fully onshore model. Core offerings include:

These services reflect DataStrike's focus on delivering end-to-end data infrastructure support, helping organizations simplify complexity and improve operational performance.

Beck's background includes nearly 15 years of experience in IT, with deep expertise in AWS and Azure environments across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace, and life sciences. As an AWS Certified Solutions Architect, he has helped organizations improve cloud efficiency, in some cases reducing cloud spend by up to 30 percent through workload optimization and better resource management. He also led migration and modernization initiatives that improved scalability, resiliency, and long-term performance.

"Organizations need a partner that can deliver consistent results across a wide range of technologies," said Corey Beck, Vice President of Service Delivery at DataStrike. "My focus is on ensuring our teams provide that consistency while helping clients get the most value from their data and cloud investments."

Beck has also been instrumental in advancing DataStrike's fractional support model, which gives clients flexible access to senior engineering talent without the overhead of full-time staffing. This approach has become increasingly important as organizations look to manage complex environments while controlling costs.

DataStrike continues to build on its service delivery foundation, supporting more than 200 clients.

About DataStrike

DataStrike is a leader in 100% onshore data infrastructure services, helping organizations manage and modernize their data environments. Its services span database management, cloud, enterprise applications, analytics, and managed services, delivered by U.S.-based experts. With a flexible delivery model and deep technical expertise, DataStrike helps organizations improve performance, reduce risk, and support long-term growth. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, the company supports clients across North America.

SOURCE DataStrike

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