DataStrike Survey Reveals 74% of IT Leaders Say Budgets Will Increase in 2026, but More than Half Still Lack the Staff to Fix Issues or Innovate

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataStrike, a leader in data infrastructure managed services, today announced findings from its "2026 Data Infrastructure Survey Report", revealing 74% of IT leaders expect budgets to rise in 2026. However, more than half say they still lack the internal resources to fix issues quickly or drive innovation. At the same time, 60% of organizations now rely on MSPs to manage data infrastructure, more than double the rate reported in DataStrike's "2025 Data Infrastructure Survey Report," underscoring a growing dependence on external expertise as teams tackle modernization and technical debt.

The second annual survey, which gathered insights from nearly 280 IT leaders across industries, shows that while cloud adoption has become standard, many organizations are grappling with what comes next and are turning their attention to optimizing existing systems, strengthening data strategies, and preparing infrastructure for the growing influence of AI.

"It's clear that IT teams have moved beyond the question of whether to adopt the cloud," said Rob Brown, President and COO of DataStrike. "Their focus now is on how to modernize, manage costs, and build a data strategy that supports the next generation of innovation. They're also reassessing resources, engaging MSPs to manage data infrastructure, and adopting open-source databases like PostgreSQL to streamline operations and reduce reliance on expensive proprietary systems."

At the same time, internal database teams remain small. Only a third of respondents employ dedicated database administrators (DBAs), and more than half of those companies have just one or two DBAs despite supporting workloads across multiple platforms such as Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, and cloud-native databases. About a quarter say they need five or more DBAs to keep up, a costly proposition given the average DBA salary of over $120,000 per year.

Respondents ranked modernizing legacy systems (46%) and managing technical debt (33%) as their biggest challenges for 2026, replacing last year's concerns about tool sprawl and slow technology adoption. Sixty-one percent identified developing a data strategy as their top priority, emphasizing the growing recognition that a strong data foundation is essential for realizing value from AI investments.

The survey paints a picture of IT departments balancing stability and transformation. As organizations shift from cloud migration to modernization, the combination of internal expertise, managed services, and fractional support is emerging as the most effective model for sustaining performance while driving long-term growth. Nearly three-quarters are interested in outsourcing database infrastructure management, and 83% would consider alternative providers to close skills gaps and reduce costs.

The full "2026 Data Infrastructure Survey Report" is available now at https://www.mydatastrike.io/2026-data-infrastructure-survey-report.

About DataStrike

DataStrike is the industry leader in 100% onshore database, cloud and business intelligence managed services - enabling companies to harness IT changes as a catalyst for growth. With a network of highly specialized experts, strategic partnerships with the world's biggest technology providers and a platform-agnostic approach, DataStrike provides innovative solutions and practical guidance to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and drive better business outcomes for small- to mid-sized businesses. Founded in 2008, the company maintains more than 200 clients across North America and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. To learn more about DataStrike's services and capabilities, please visit datastrike.com.

