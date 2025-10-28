DataStrike's 100% Onshore Model Grew 173% as Rising H-1B Visa Costs Drive Companies Back to U.S.-Based Support

Amid growing expenses and risks tied to offshore and visa-dependent labor, organizations turn to DataStrike's fully onshore managed services for reliability, communication, and cost control

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataStrike, a leader in data infrastructure managed services, announced an 173% increase for its Onshore support services heading into 2026, as companies across industries shift away from offshore and H-1B-dependent labor models in favor of domestic expertise.

With recent increases in H-1B visa costs and the tightening of visa-related tax rules, many organizations are discovering that overseas or visa-based staffing is no longer the bargain it once appeared to be. The added complexity and expense of managing global teams have prompted U.S. companies to look for service providers that can deliver both economic and operational stability. DataStrike's 100% onshore model has emerged as a solution and provides 24x7x365 support from a team of U.S.-based experts who work within the same time zones, regulations, and communication standards as their clients.

"The market is recognizing that onshore isn't just about patriotism, it's about performance and predictability," said Rob Brown, President and COO of DataStrike. "With visa costs climbing and offshore dependencies growing more complex, companies are coming back home. We've built a model that delivers world-class technical support right here in the U.S."

84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, recently experienced this difference firsthand. As the company expanded its operations, it faced mounting database challenges, from legacy systems in need of modernization to slow, offshore-only support that made collaboration difficult. Seeking a new partner, 84 Lumber chose DataStrike for its transparent approach and onshore delivery model.

"We were looking for help to upgrade our legacy databases. We wanted onshore support and flexible, scalable expertise," said Mark Caplan, Vice President of Infrastructure, Operations, Security and Risk at 84 Lumber. "DataStrike had a solid implementation process and proven track record. As a team, we established clear objectives and collaborated with stakeholders. Their team made it easy to migrate over to DataStrike for our DBA services. Now our databases are faster and more secure than ever."

Working closely with 84 Lumber's internal teams, DataStrike stabilized and modernized the company's database environment while improving reliability and security. The results were measurable, faster databases, reduced downtime, and clear cost efficiency.

As offshore vendors face mounting challenges from geopolitical tension, time-zone delays, and rising H-1B tax burdens, DataStrike's 100 percent U.S.-based workforce has become a major competitive advantage. Every engineer is a full-time, domestic employee, offering clients consistency, accountability, and confidence in who is managing their most critical systems.

DataStrike continues to see rapid growth across multiple sectors, with new clients turning to the company to replace legacy offshore vendors. The company enters 2026 with a record pipeline, and a growing reputation as the go-to managed services partner for businesses seeking responsive, reliable, and secure onshore support.

Learn more about DataStrike's capabilities:

About DataStrike

DataStrike is the industry leader in 100% onshore database, cloud, and business intelligence managed services. The company helps organizations turn technology change into competitive advantage for growth through U.S.-based expertise, strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, and a platform-agnostic approach. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, DataStrike serves hundreds of clients across North America. Learn more at datastrike.com.

