DataTribe Announces $3 Million Seed Investment in Rilevera

Rilevera enables security teams to write, test, document, and deploy cyber threat detection rules from a centralized, easy-to-use platform

FULTON, Md., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) companies, today announced a seed investment of $3 million in Rilevera , a New Jersey-based startup that empowers detection engineering teams to easily manage and maintain effective cyber threat detection by automating detection management workflows.

Modern cyber threats are evolving faster than traditional detection methods can identify.

Rilevera's platform manages, deploys, and monitors detection rules to close coverage gaps and maintain operations without requiring any manual code writing. With a single click, security teams can download system health reports and automated coverage insights for a comprehensive overview of a security system's performance and vulnerabilities.

Rilevera is already serving a growing number of customers in the fintech, financial services, and technology sectors.

"Traditional detection-as-code approaches centralize detection rules into a code repository with the intention of helping detection engineers manage the rules. But ultimately, it only burdens already exhausted security teams who are not developers and are ill-equipped to handle code," said Andy Hunn, Partner, DataTribe. "Rilevera's pioneering platform is formalizing the management and maintenance of the detection engineering process, giving security teams a complete diagnostic of their security operations."

Rilevera was developed with input from leaders of more than 30 different organizations that voiced frustrations about insufficient detection rules that constantly break and omit critical threat coverage, burdening security teams with tedious and time-consuming maintenance.

Rilevera's detection engineering at scale is purpose-built for security teams who need to detect, respond, and adapt to advanced threats. It offers:

Automated Detection Validation - Users know instantly whether a detection rule is actually working in production, and Rilevera automatically tests and re-tests detections using real data.





Change Control for Security Detections - Customers can apply version control to every detection, giving security teams a complete audit trail of what changed, who changed it, and whether it made things better or worse.





Detection Health Monitoring - Across all tools, Rilevera shows users which rules are firing, which are noisy, and which are silently broken.





AI-Powered Detection Tuning - Rilevera's intelligence engine learns from users' environment to optimize rule logic, reduce false positives, and close coverage gaps.





SIEM-Agnostic Normalization - Teams can create and manage detections centrally and then push them to any SIEM platform.





Zero-Friction Detection Onboarding - With Rilevera, detection engineers can turn ideas into tested, validated, documented detections fast.

"As a security practitioner turned entrepreneur, I know the pain points security teams face every day in trying to keep pace with evolving, relentless security threats," said Ethan Smart, Co-Founder and CEO, Rilevera. "Rilevera transforms detection engineering from a guessing game to a system of record that makes security teams' lives easier - not harder. We look forward to working with DataTribe to expand Rilevera's operations and upend the detection engineering sector."

Rilevera will use the seed money to expand and accelerate product development, hire new talent, and scale customer acquisition efforts. The funding will also support go-to-market strategies and other key operational initiatives as the company matures.

Rilevera joins an esteemed group of DataTribe portfolio companies that include Dragos, Strider, and BlackCloak. Earlier this year, the foundry closed a $41 million fund - its third in a decade.

For more information about DataTribe, please visit https://datatribe.com/ . For more information about Rilevera, please visit https://rilevera.com/ .

About DataTribe

DataTribe is a startup foundry that invests in and co-builds world-class startups focused on generational leaps in cybersecurity and data science. Founded by leading investors, startup veterans, and alumni of the U.S. intelligence community, DataTribe commits capital, in-kind services, access to an unparalleled network, and decades of professional expertise to give their companies an unfair advantage. DataTribe is headquartered in the Washington-Baltimore metro area in Fulton, Maryland. For more information, visit https://datatribe.com .

About Rilevera

Rilevera empowers security teams to easily manage and maintain effective threat detection by automating detection management workflows. We streamline the creation, deployment, and maintenance of detection rules, giving teams the power of developer-grade workflows in a simple, intuitive platform. To learn more, please visit https://rilevera.com/ .

