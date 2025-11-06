Evercoast Wins 8th Annual DataTribe Challenge

Spatial intelligence startup provides the data and simulation layer necessary for securing cyber-physical interfaces.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) companies, announced Evercoast as the winner of its eighth annual DataTribe Challenge. Evercoast competed against four other finalists and presented to an expert panel of judges and a live audience of potential investors and customers.

Based in Brooklyn, N.Y., Evercoast is closing the data gap in Physical AI by providing a complete solution to capture real-world, multimodal data and generate 4D spatial ground truth rich in physics, spatial context, and time continuity — precisely the data Physical AI needs. Evercoast's software helps robotics and simulation teams reduce error rates, eliminate data wrangling, and accelerate time to market.

"It is an immense honor to win the DataTribe Challenge, and I express my sincere gratitude to the DataTribe team for the opportunity to introduce Evercoast to an exceptional panel of judges and a theater full of investors and industry leaders," said Ben Nuñez, Co-Founder and CEO, Evercoast. "The world's most important infrastructure is now cyber-physical with robots, digital twins, and AI agents operating autonomously in the real world. Amidst this evolution, Evercoast is committed to ensuring these systems learn safely, operate reliably, and remain secure."

The DataTribe Challenge is an annual competition that brings together entrepreneurs from around the world to identify technology startups with a vision to disrupt cybersecurity and AI.

This year's competition was a part of Cyber Innovation Day, a new conference that brought together cybersecurity startups, deep-tech researchers, and visionary investors to explore the future of cybersecurity amidst transformative technologies such as AI, quantum computing, and Web3.

"This year's finalists provided an insightful window into the future of data security and cybersecurity in the AI age," said Leo Scott, Managing Director, DataTribe. "As robotics become more prevalent in business and everyday life, training these embodied AI systems with high-resolution, clean, and accurate data will be paramount to ensure reliable and safe operation. Evercoast impressed the judging panel with its 4D spatial data platform that enables AI and robotics teams to generate and train with data that ensures proper operations in real-world scenarios."

The other participating finalists in the DataTribe Challenge include:

Ackuity – Based in Washington, D.C., Ackuity is an AI-native security observability platform built to secure autonomous AI agents in production. As agents become embedded across business operations, they introduce a new class of risks that traditional security tools can't detect or govern. They provide deep visibility into agentic workflows, decision-making patterns, and system interactions, enabling CISOs and SOC teams to monitor, detect, and respond to threats in real time.

Cytadel – Based in London, U.K., Cytadel's full attack path automates red teaming technology and uses AI to validate defenses, quantify resilience, and expose fixable gaps before an attack even occurs.

Tensor Machines – Based in San Francisco, Tensor Machines's hardware security solution enables printed circuit boards, sensors, and other hardware components (in systems ranging from laptops to robots) to continuously self-certify authenticity while in use. Their approach can provide componentry authenticity certification more granularly and with fewer development hurdles than existing options.

Starseer – Based in Knoxville, T.N., Starseer delivers AI Assurance and Exposure Management for security teams through an organizational AI Census, providing unmatched visibility into internal and external AI usage to distinguish approved systems from shadow AI. The platform identifies complex AI risks— backdoors, jailbreak vulnerabilities, misaligned agents, bias, and drift— and packages them into clear, enterprise-ready actions, empowering organizations to deploy and govern AI with confidence at scale.

About DataTribe

DataTribe is a startup foundry that invests in and co-builds world-class startups focused on generational leaps in cybersecurity and data science. Founded by leading investors, startup veterans, and alumni of the U.S. intelligence community, DataTribe commits capital, in-kind services, access to an unparalleled network, and decades of professional expertise to give their companies an unfair advantage. DataTribe is headquartered in the Washington-Baltimore metro area in Fulton, Maryland. For more information, visit https://datatribe.com.

