Date Palm Market 2021-2025 : Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast |Technavio
Jul 26, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The date palm market is poised to grow by USD 7.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the date palm market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the health benefits associated with date palm, the increasing use of date palm, and ethnic snacks, and the rise in demand for date palm kernel oil.
The date palm market analysis includes product, distribution channel, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rise in demand for date palm kernel oil as one of the prime reasons driving the date palm market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The date palm market covers the following areas:
Date Palm Market Sizing
Date Palm Market Forecast
Date Palm Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC
- Al Foah Co.
- Ario Fruit Co.
- Bard Valley Natural Delights
- Emirates Dates
- GNS Pakistan Dates Co.
- Green Diamond International SB
- Hadiklaim - Israel Date Growers Cooperative
- LIWA DATES
- Maghadi Dates
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Corn Flour Market- The corn flour market is segmented by end-user (industrial, retail, and foodservice) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Cognition Supplements Market- The cognition supplements market is segmented by application (memory enhancement, mood, and depression alleviation, attention and focus improvement, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Medjool date palm - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Deglet Nour date palm - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Al Barakah Dates Factory LLC
- Al Foah Co.
- Ario Fruit Co.
- Bard Valley Natural Delights
- Emirates Dates
- GNS Pakistan Dates Co.
- Green Diamond International SB
- Hadiklaim - Israel Date Growers Cooperative
- LIWA DATES
- Maghadi Dates
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/date-palm-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article