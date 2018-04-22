Dates Announced for Hozpitality Group's "Popular Choice Awards" for the Hospitality Industry in Middle East

Hozpitality Group announces its fourth Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards in Dubai. The Awards will be presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry.

The event will take place on the evening of Monday, 26th Nov 2018 in Dubai at the Queen Elizabeth 2, popularly known as QE2, where over 500 top industry leaders will meet at this spectacular gala dinner. The glamorous evening will include a reception, a great meal and excellent entertainment, in addition to the actual awards ceremony.

The voting will be in two phases. Hospitality companies and individuals will be asked to register one of their best candidates/companies for each category. This will be done free of charge and each nominee should have details of why they are being nominated. The final list of nomination will be decided by the Judges.

The list of nominated candidates will be floated online among our 1 million, hospitality members and social media for online voting and the first shortlist will be chosen. The judges will be prominent hospitality professionals, who will be asked to pay particular attention to the standards of the products and people they are evaluating and cast their votes. The final result will be based on results of the online voting and Judges votes, said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

If your company has been in operation for at least the past twelve months, then you should enter these awards. Being declared a finalist puts you up among the best in the industry, added Raj Bhatt.

The Hozpitality Excellence Awards are for:

Hotels/Resorts/Apartments

Airlines (Domestic & international)

(Domestic & international) Restaurants (freestanding or in hotels)

(freestanding or in hotels) Spas and Fitness (freestanding or in hotels)

(freestanding or in hotels) Travel Companies

Facilities Management Companies

Department Nominees (One nominee from each department/company)

