Dates Set for PG&E Quarterly Stock Dividends

News provided by

PG&E Corporation

14 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) declared its first-quarter 2024 regular cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024.

In addition, PG&E Corporation's utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), declared the regular preferred stock dividend for the three-month period ending April 30, 2024, to be payable on May 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2024. PG&E will pay dividends on its eight series of preferred stock as follows:

First Preferred Stock,
$25 Par Value

Quarterly Dividend to
be Paid Per Share

Redeemable


5.00 %

$0.31250

5.00% Series A

$0.31250

4.80 %

$0.30000

4.50 %

$0.28125

4.36 %

$0.27250

Non-Redeemable


6.00 %

$0.37500

5.50 %

$0.34375

5.00 %

$0.31250

About PG&E Corporation
PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California.

For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

SOURCE PG&E Corporation

Also from this source

PG&E Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PG&E Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to...
PG&E Corporation Announces Upsize and Pricing of $1.9 Billion Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2027 to Prepay Portion of Existing Term Loan

PG&E Corporation Announces Upsize and Pricing of $1.9 Billion Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2027 to Prepay Portion of Existing Term Loan

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) announced the pricing of its offering of $1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.25% Convertible Senior Secured...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.