Dates Set for PG&E Quarterly Stock Dividends

14 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET
OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) declared its first-quarter 2024 regular cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024.
In addition, PG&E Corporation's utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), declared the regular preferred stock dividend for the three-month period ending April 30, 2024, to be payable on May 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2024. PG&E will pay dividends on its eight series of preferred stock as follows:
|
First Preferred Stock,
|
Quarterly Dividend to
|
Redeemable
|
5.00 %
|
$0.31250
|
5.00% Series A
|
$0.31250
|
4.80 %
|
$0.30000
|
4.50 %
|
$0.28125
|
4.36 %
|
$0.27250
|
Non-Redeemable
|
6.00 %
|
$0.37500
|
5.50 %
|
$0.34375
|
5.00 %
|
$0.31250
About PG&E Corporation
PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California.
