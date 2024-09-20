Dates Set for PG&E Quarterly Stock Dividends

News provided by

PG&E Corporation

Sep 20, 2024, 08:00 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, 2024, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) declared its third-quarter 2024 regular cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

In addition, PG&E Corporation's utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), declared the regular preferred stock dividend for the three-month period ending October 31, 2024, to be payable on November 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2024. PG&E will pay dividends on its eight series of preferred stock as follows:

First Preferred Stock,
$25 Par Value

Quarterly Dividend to
be Paid Per Share

Redeemable


5.00 %

$0.31250

5.00% Series A

$0.31250

4.80 %

$0.30000

4.50 %

$0.28125

4.36 %

$0.27250

Non-Redeemable


6.00 %

$0.37500

5.50 %

$0.34375

5.00 %

$0.31250

About PG&E Corporation
PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California.
For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

SOURCE PG&E Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

PG&E Corporation Reports Second-Quarter Results; On Track to Deliver Solid 2024

PG&E Corporation Reports Second-Quarter Results; On Track to Deliver Solid 2024

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is on track to deliver solid 2024 results. Financial progress includes: GAAP earnings were $0.24 per share for the...
PG&E Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PG&E Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics