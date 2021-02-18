Dating.com Defines Online Dating's Latest Trends, Results of a Transformative 12 Months

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year turned the dating world upside down, and Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, has continued to closely monitor heightened platform activity to identify the latest industry trends. Today, the online dating giant is ready to share its findings and provide expert tips for singles working to adjust to the new ins and outs of the current dating scene.

Dating.com revisited a survey conducted this time last year, as the pandemic and stay-at-home orders began to set in, to determine how dating has changed over the last 12 months. Topline findings direct from impacted singles themselves include:

Nearly 90% of singles have turned to online dating consistently since March 2020 as a more health conscious way of meeting new people, a noticeable uptick when compared to last year's 82% figure.

83% of those surveyed prefer to pursue a potential partner who thinks like-mindedly in terms of pandemic safety protocols.

More than 70% of daters said they are interested in conducting virtual dates to get to know an online match; a noticeable uptick when compared to last year's 50% figure.

Dating.com witnessed more than 925,000 new registered members in the last 12 months.

More than half (54%) of those surveyed said they now prefer online dating to finding a date in person.

Out of those surveyed, almost 6% of singles reported that at some point in the last 12 months they paused dating entirely.

"Last year changed how almost every single one of us view the world, and naturally of our love lives felt massive impacts," says Maria Sullivan, Dating Expert and Vice President of Dating.com. "Daters have had the time to reflect and think about how they're comfortable with moving forward, and have made it clear that they aren't willing to compromise their safety or the safety of their loves ones to pursue a potential match. This is a definite deal breaker for the majority, and, in my opinion, one that's here to stay for years."

And although singles are still stuck at home, there is still plenty of opportunity for love to grow. Dating.com experts have compiled the following tips for those navigating the new world of dating from home:

Patience, patience, patience: Consider this your new mantra. Dating has become quality over quantity for many, and now is the perfect time to make a conscious effort to initially get to know your match before meeting. This can also increase your chances of finding a long-term match.

Update your profile: If you're not comfortable meeting up just yet, let your fellow singles know! Add a line into your bio or about me section that indicates your comfort levels. This way, someone compatible and taking a similar approach can reach out.

Try out a video chat date: Get dressed up, light candles, order your favorite food and soon you will barely notice a difference between virtual and IRL dates. Even if you've never done it before, now is a great time to try something new and add some excitement when options are limited.

