Dating.com Unveils the Best Vacation Destinations for Summer Romance

As the summer continues to heat up, Dating.com, part of the Dating.com Group, the company behind numerous online dating sites, has conducted a survey to uncover insights into summer travel and romance.

Finding a fling while on vacation is thrilling – the accents! Beach bathing beauties! It's also great way to meet locals and discover hidden gems that aren't mentioned in the guidebooks. A survey of Dating.com members has uncovered the top destinations to find love, including:

United Kingdom : A trip across the pond could land you a prince or princess – and maybe your very own royal wedding!

Thailand : An increasingly popular destination; no matter your vacation style, you'll be sure to find someone to keep you company while you lounge on the beach, taste the country's delicacies, or explore the ruins.

Napa Valley : The views. The wines. Need we say more?

Brazil : Known for its exotic beaches, a trip to Rio de Janeiro could help you find your own "Girl from Ipanema."

Berlin : A cultural magnet, sleep is optional in one of Europe's nightlife capitals.

When looking for love on vacation, the best bet is to start by going online; less intimidating than approaching someone cold, 73% of Dating.com users note that's how they've successfully found a vacation romance.

A holiday offers the chance to reinvent yourself, or try something you might have been too scared or intimidated to before. "A vacation is the perfect time to step out of you comfort zone; for example, you might be afraid of heights, but it's hard to say no to parasailing in the Caribbean," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President of Dating.com. "More than half of our users (59%) note they feel bolder and more empowered to meet someone while travelling."

One of the best parts of finding love on vacation is that it gives you an opportunity to date someone who you might not at home. Nearly 68% of Dating.com users note that the expiration date on a travel relationship makes them open to trying new things.

Vacation romances are generally spontaneous and carefree affairs; 87% of Dating.com users noted the relationship didn't last beyond the vacation. However, 93% noted it opened them up trying new experiences at home.

Platforms like Dating.com exist as a tool to help pinpoint those whose individual preferences and timelines align, and fully immerse users in their unique search for love. Dating.com exists to provide each user with the most fulfilling experience – no matter what they are looking for.

