Dating.com Welcomes Summer Fling Season

The first, and arguably most important step, is to choose the right person. It's best to steer clear of friends or neighbors, as summer flings, as the name implies, often have set end dates. Try taking your search online; 65% of Dating.com users note that's how they've successfully found a summer love.

It's also key to be sure you and your summer fling are on the same page when it comes to the relationship; be upfront and honest about your expectations from the beginning.

While it's important to find someone who shares the same interests as you, try not to fall into a rut. "Summer is the perfect time to spice things up," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President of Dating.com. "Try road trips to a new destination, a standup comedy class or give camping a go – anything that pushes you out of your comfort zone. Nearly half of our users cite 'adventurous' as a top quality they look for in a summer fling."

One of the best parts of a summer fling is that it gives you an opportunity to date someone who's not generally your type. Of Dating.com users, 58% reported feeling more empowered and confident in their dating choices after a summer fling, helping them identify what they do – and do not – want in a relationship.

People often see summer romances as casual, carefree relationships with a set end date. With fewer expectations and less pressure, it's possible for things to develop faster and easier. That said, 32% percent of Dating.com users noted they stayed friends with their summer fling, while 29% reported the relationship turned into a relationship.

Platforms like Dating.com exist as a tool to help pinpoint those whose individual preferences and timelines align, and fully immerse users in their unique search for love. As we kick off summer, and every day, Dating.com will work to provide each user with the most fulfilling experience – no matter what they are looking for.

