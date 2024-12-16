datma Introduces New Pathology Data Labeling System for its Flagship Federated Real World Data Platform, Expanding the Use of Pathology Imaging for Precision Medicine Drug Discovery and Development

New datma Patent Simplifies the Integration of Pathology Data into datma.FED Platform

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- datma , a leading provider of federated Real-World Data platform and related analytical tools, today announced its patent-protected pathology data labeling system will be part of its datma.FED platform, improving the preparation and usability of pathology data for federated analysis. The datma patent for the "System and Method for Automatic Labeling of Pathology Images" was developed in collaboration with Providence Health & Services , a not-for-profit health system serving the Western U.S.

"This patent exemplifies datma's mission to address critical challenges in healthcare data sharing," said Noah Nasser, CEO of datma. "Automating pathology data labeling not only reduces the operational burden on healthcare systems but also enhances the quality and usability of data for use in real-world evidence generation efforts. This technology represents a key step to empower healthcare organizations in unlocking the full potential of their data."

datma's pathology data labeling system, as part of the datma.FED platform, is designed to address a persistent challenge in healthcare data preparation by automating the labeling of pathology images to improve accuracy, efficiency, and integration into research frameworks. datma.FED facilitates secure privacy-first data-sharing between healthcare data custodians, such as health systems and laboratories, and data consumers, including pharmaceutical companies and research organizations.

Addressing Challenges in Healthcare Data

Pathology images, which are often unstructured and challenging to standardize, represent a wealth of untapped potential for precision medicine and research. Traditionally, manual labeling of pathology images has been a resource intensive process prone to inconsistencies, limiting their usability. datma's automated labeling technology overcomes these barriers by ensuring accuracy and efficiency while preserving critical data attributes.

By streamlining the labeling process, the system simplifies the integration of pathology data into secure data-sharing frameworks. This not only accelerates access to actionable insights for data consumers but also enhances the value and readiness of datasets contributed by data custodians.

Supporting Federated Networks and Precision Medicine

The automated labeling system aligns directly with datma's broader vision of enabling healthcare organizations to securely and efficiently share data while maintaining privacy and control. The patented system contributes to federated networks, where data remains decentralized and insights are aggregated without compromising patient privacy.

By addressing data usability challenges, the new technology facilitates a seamless exchange of insights that can advance precision medicine, research, and innovation across the healthcare ecosystem.

About datma

datma is a leading provider of federated Real-World Data platform and related tools for analysis and visualization. datma's mission is to empower healthcare organizations to optimize their data assets, drive innovation, and improve patient outcomes through advanced data storage, AI-enabled data harmonization, and federated query and workflow technology. Headquartered in Oregon, the company is at the forefront of transforming how healthcare data is shared, monetized, and applied by enabling secure collaboration between data custodians and data consumers. By facilitating the analysis of rich, decentralized datasets without compromising privacy, datma enables health systems and reference laboratories to create secondary revenue streams and invest in innovation, while empowering data consumers with insights that may lead to new discoveries, greater access, and enhance clinical practice. For more information, visit www.datma.com

Media Contact:

Vikki Herrera

Oak Street Communications

[email protected]

