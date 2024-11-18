datma Joins GOAL Consortium as a Key Industry Supporter, Advancing Innovation in Academic Genomics and Precision Medicine

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- datma , a leading provider of federated Real-World Data platform and related analytical tools, today announced its role as a GOAL Industry Member Supporter for the Genomics Organization for Academic Laboratories (GOAL) , a leading academic consortium dedicated to advancing genomic testing and fostering collaborative innovation among academic and non-profit laboratories. With this collaboration, datma is committed to supporting and empowering GOAL's mission of expanding patient access to cutting-edge genomic biomarker testing, promoting data-driven insights, and accelerating the adoption of personalized medicine.

Founded in 2018, GOAL has grown into an influential network of over 40 participant sites, including leading institutions including Johns Hopkins University, Yale University, and MD Anderson Cancer Center. The consortium's efforts in streamlining inter-institutional projects, establishing standardized molecular testing, and accelerating biomarker discovery align with datma's vision of secure and scalable data access solutions in the healthcare industry.

datma will offer datma.FED to GOAL members, providing a secure, compliant RWD platform. Post this

datma.FED: Supporting GOAL Labs with Secure Data Monetization and Expanded Access to Genomic Testing

As a GOAL Industry Member Supporter, datma will offer datma.FED to GOAL members, providing a secure, compliant RWD platform that enables molecular labs to monetize their data, generate revenue, foster collaborative research, and support initiatives to expand access to genomic testing. In addition to datma.FED, datma offers a suite of tools for data storage, visualization, and analytics to support molecular diagnostics and personalized care across the GOAL network. Together, these resources empower labs to maximize the value of their data while maintaining full control, enabling labs to fund research and testing initiatives, lower barriers to genomic innovation, and drive critical advancements in precision medicine.

"datma's technology stack is uniquely suited to support academic laboratories by facilitating data-driven collaboration and enabling them to contribute to the future of biomarker testing and personalized healthcare," said Noah Nasser, datma's CEO. "We are thrilled to support GOAL's impactful mission to advance personalized medicine which aligns with our mission at datma."

"We're excited to welcome datma as a GOAL supporter," said Dr. Christopher Gocke, GOAL Board member and GOAL Industry Advisory Committee Chair. "We appreciate datma's dedication to advancing our mission to empower institutions with cutting-edge tools for genomic data utilization. dātma's commitment to enhancing data accessibility aligns perfectly with our vision to improve patient health and support academic laboratories through better understanding of genomic data."

GOAL's collaborative model is set to drive advancements in genomic testing, including multi-site biomarker evaluation, novel biomarker development, and shared bioinformatics projects. datma's platform aligns seamlessly with GOAL's commitment to secure, scalable data sharing, enabling each institution to participate without sacrificing data security or privacy.

For more information about datma, please visit www.datma.com

About datma

datma is a leading provider of federated Real-World Data platforms and related tools for analysis and visualization. datma's mission is to empower healthcare organizations to optimize their data assets, drive innovation, and improve patient outcomes through advanced data storage, AI-enabled data harmonization, and federated query and workflow technology. Headquartered in Oregon, the company is at the forefront of transforming how healthcare data is shared, monetized, and applied by enabling secure collaboration between data custodians and data consumers. By facilitating the analysis of rich, decentralized datasets without compromising privacy, datma enables health systems and reference laboratories to create secondary revenue streams and invest in innovation, while empowering data consumers with insights that may lead to new discoveries, greater access, and enhance clinical practice. For more information, visit www.datma.com

Media Contact:

Vikki Herrera

Oak Street Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE datma, Inc