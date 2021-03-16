Datolite Solutions, leading legal solutions consultants, announces the hiring of Ryan E. Ladisic to lead Global Sales efforts

Prior to that, he joined eBillingHub in 2007 as one of the first non-founder employees. He was recruited to lead sales and partner development. While there, he grew sales by over 1400%, added 240 law firm clients, including 73% of the AMLAW 200 and 57% of the Global 100 and secured 4 additional resale partners, leading to the acquisition by Thomson Reuters in July 2011. He has also held Regional Sales Manager roles at Intapp and Datacert.

"Datolite has set a very high bar when it comes to legal solution consulting. Most importantly, the standard this entire group holds themselves to completely aligns with mine- Customer First. Joining the Datolite team was one of the easiest decisions I have ever made professionally. It is going to be an amazing journey and I could not be more excited about being part of this team! " says Ryan Ladisic, Datolite's Head of Global Sales.

Ryan was born and raised in Northern NJ, and has lived in Houston, TX since 2006. He has been with his wife since High School (27 years), has 2 boys, Ryan Jr. (18) and Aidan (16). He enjoys golfing, hunting, fishing, wake boating with his family and anything NY Yankees.

Patrick Langlais, Co-Founder, added "Datolite began as a Design Gallery services company as we were the original developers of the product and leaders in the market. In recent years, we've expanded to solutions in other products, while still focused on automated data transformation: Paperless Proforma, Reporting, and DocuDraft. Ryan's depth of industry connections will be key in the success of that expansion strategy."

"Ryan brings an immense amount of experience in Legal from his time at eBillingHub and Thomson Reuters. He fills an important gap for us in our growth strategy as we continue our journey to better serve our clients in the rapidly evolving legal industry." said Campbell Barrett, Co-Founder.

Datolite Solutions, global leader in data transformation solutions for the legal industry, are known as experts in template and workflow tools such as 3E Templates (Design Gallery), 3E/Enterprise Paperless Proforma, Aderant's DocuDraft, and Document Studio. The foundation of the Datolite team is comprised of the core of Kleinmundo, the original developers of the product that became 3E Templates. Founded in 2014, Datolite Solutions is now the world's largest and most experienced 3E Templates (Design Gallery) team, most experienced 3E/Enterprise Paperless Proforma, and official partners with Thomson Reuters and Aderant.

