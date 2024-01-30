Datometry and Yellowbrick Data Announce Technology Partnership

News provided by

Datometry

30 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Alliance accelerates migration from Oracle to Yellowbrick Data Warehouse

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in database virtualization, and Yellowbrick Data announced today that they have entered into a technology partnership. By supporting Yellowbrick as a destination platform, enterprises can adopt Yellowbrick considerably faster. Existing Yellowbrick customers can increase usage by consolidating workloads from Oracle or Teradata systems to Yellowbrick.

Conventional approaches to switching analytical database systems rely on extensive application rewrites. Historically, these approaches have proven time-consuming, extremely costly, and risk-laden, cementing the strong vendor lock-in of the incumbent legacy database vendors.

In contrast, the Datometry Hyper-Q platform makes existing applications work natively with Yellowbrick without changing SQL or application code. The combined technology of Datometry and Yellowbrick gives enterprises a powerful and cost-effective replacement for Oracle and Teradata systems with a highly accelerated path to adoption.

"We're excited to partner with Yellowbrick Data to offer enterprises a true alternative to overly expensive legacy systems," said Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. "Through our technology partnership, enterprises can move their existing workloads to Yellowbrick Data at a fraction of the cost, time, and risk of conventional migrations."

"With Datometry, Yellowbrick is a complete replacement for Oracle and Teradata systems, out of the box," said Allen Holmes, VP of Business Development and Partner Alliances. "The combined technology of Datometry and Yellowbrick ensures customers move to a modern data warehouse or lakehouse architecture with confidence and at unprecedented speed."

The combined technology of Datometry and Yellowbrick ensures customers move to a modern data warehouse or lakehouse architecture with confidence and at unprecedented speed.

About Datometry

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. With Datometry Hyper-Q, enterprises can run their existing applications directly on a cloud database without needing costly and risk-laden database migrations. Datometry counts leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide among their customers. For more information, visit www.datometry.com

About Yellowbrick Data 

Yellowbrick Data simplifies data management and lowers costs for cloud and on-premises platforms. The Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a flexible, cost-effective SQL database that uses Kubernetes for scalability, resilience, and cloud compatibility and is managed easily through an SQL interface. Yellowbrick sets the benchmark for price performance with a patented Direct Data Accelerator, offering twice the speed at less than half the cost compared to other leading data warehouses and lakehouse platforms. 

Media Contact
Kristin Diodonet
Datometry
[email protected]

SOURCE Datometry

Also from this source

Datometry Announces Datometry OpenDB, the Industry's First Multi-Modal Database

Datometry Announces Datometry OpenDB, the Industry's First Multi-Modal Database

Datometry, the pioneer in database virtualization, announced today the launch of Datometry OpenDB. OpenDB is a fully compatible drop-in replacement...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.