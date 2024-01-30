Datometry and Yellowbrick Data Announce Technology Partnership

Alliance accelerates migration from Oracle to Yellowbrick Data Warehouse

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in database virtualization, and Yellowbrick Data announced today that they have entered into a technology partnership. By supporting Yellowbrick as a destination platform, enterprises can adopt Yellowbrick considerably faster. Existing Yellowbrick customers can increase usage by consolidating workloads from Oracle or Teradata systems to Yellowbrick.

Conventional approaches to switching analytical database systems rely on extensive application rewrites. Historically, these approaches have proven time-consuming, extremely costly, and risk-laden, cementing the strong vendor lock-in of the incumbent legacy database vendors.

In contrast, the Datometry Hyper-Q platform makes existing applications work natively with Yellowbrick without changing SQL or application code. The combined technology of Datometry and Yellowbrick gives enterprises a powerful and cost-effective replacement for Oracle and Teradata systems with a highly accelerated path to adoption.

"We're excited to partner with Yellowbrick Data to offer enterprises a true alternative to overly expensive legacy systems," said Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. "Through our technology partnership, enterprises can move their existing workloads to Yellowbrick Data at a fraction of the cost, time, and risk of conventional migrations."

"With Datometry, Yellowbrick is a complete replacement for Oracle and Teradata systems, out of the box," said Allen Holmes, VP of Business Development and Partner Alliances. "The combined technology of Datometry and Yellowbrick ensures customers move to a modern data warehouse or lakehouse architecture with confidence and at unprecedented speed."

About Datometry

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. With Datometry Hyper-Q, enterprises can run their existing applications directly on a cloud database without needing costly and risk-laden database migrations. Datometry counts leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide among their customers. For more information, visit www.datometry.com

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data simplifies data management and lowers costs for cloud and on-premises platforms. The Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a flexible, cost-effective SQL database that uses Kubernetes for scalability, resilience, and cloud compatibility and is managed easily through an SQL interface. Yellowbrick sets the benchmark for price performance with a patented Direct Data Accelerator, offering twice the speed at less than half the cost compared to other leading data warehouses and lakehouse platforms.

