Datometry Announces Support for Microsoft Fabric

Offering empowers enterprises to replace Oracle and Teradata systems rapidly with Microsoft Fabric

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in database system virtualization, announced today support in Datometry Hyper-Q for Microsoft Fabric as a destination platform. With Datometry Hyper-Q, enterprises can move workloads rapidly from legacy databases, including Oracle and Teradata, to Microsoft Fabric, eliminating the risks typically associated with database migrations.

Innovative enterprises are eager to migrate applications and workloads from legacy databases and adopt Microsoft Fabric as part of their digital transformation initiatives. However, conventional database migrations hold them back because of the cost, time, and risk involved. Ultimately, the legacy technology and its vendor lock-in put the enterprise at risk of losing competitiveness.

With Datometry Hyper-Q, customers now have an effective path to adopting Microsoft Fabric at a fraction of the cost and time. The Datometry Hyper-Q platform makes existing applications work instantly with Fabric without changing SQL or application code. Datometry and Microsoft's combined technology gives enterprises a powerful, cost-effective drop-in replacement for Oracle and Teradata systems.

Datometry Hyper-Q translates SQL and API calls in real-time. Thus, existing workloads and applications can instantly run on Fabric without the burden of conventional migrations. For existing Datometry customers, the newly announced support for Fabric facilitates also upgrades of workloads previously moved to Synapse.

Datometry offers enterprises looking to adopt Microsoft Fabric free assessments of their Oracle and Teradata workloads using Datometry qInsight, a $9,950 value. To inquire about applicable limitations and to join the program, interested parties can contact Datometry at [email protected].

"We're excited to offer Hyper-Q now also for Microsoft Fabric," said Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. "More and more enterprises are actively looking to escape the limitations of legacy databases but are afraid of the cost and risk of a conventional database migration. In contrast, with Datometry and Fabric, they upgrade to powerful next-generation technology risk-free and without the hassle of a conventional database migration."

