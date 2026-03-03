Dauch Corporation Announces Inducement Awards under NYSE Rule 303A.08

DETROIT, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dauch Corporation (Dauch), (NYSE: DCH) today announced, effective February 26 and March 2, 2026, to induce and retain the talent of Dauch Corporation (the "Company") employees who commenced employment with the Company in connection with the business combination with Dowlais Group plc, 62 individuals were granted awards of restricted stock units ("RSUs") covering 957,867 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Inducement Grant").

RSUs granted under the Inducement Grant are subject to time-based vesting and continued employment. Subject to each participant's continued employment with the Company, awards granted under the Inducement Grant will vest on the third anniversary of the grant date.

RSUs under the Inducement Grant were granted to employees who recently commenced employment with the Company in reliance on the employment inducement award exception to New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08.

The Inducement Grant was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and granted under the Dauch Corporation 2026 Inducement Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan as an employment inducement award pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

About Dauch

Dauch Corporation is a premier Driveline and Metal Forming supplier serving the global automotive industry with a powertrain-agnostic product portfolio that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. The company is headquartered in Detroit, MI, with operations that span 24 countries and more than 175 locations. Visit www.dauch.com to learn more.

Contacts:

Christopher M. Son

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

+1 (313) 758-4814

[email protected]

David H. Lim

Head of Investor Relations

+1 (313) 758-2006

[email protected]

SOURCE Dauch Corporation