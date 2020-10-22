Daughter with autism makes progress through ABA Therapy with Helping Hands Family

PAOLI, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abby, a 10-year-old girl diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, waited 16 months before finding a provider for the therapy she needed. Abby's parents searched for a provider but everywhere they went had a long wait list for the recommended Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. Abby's mom, desperate to help her daughter, finally found a new provider after months of looking, Helping Hands Family (HHF) is a new ABA provider with plans to grow quickly to meet the needs for this treatment.

ABA Therapy is the only clinically-proven behavioral therapy for ASD that can improve communication, social and learning skills. The New York Times reported that Dr. Susan Levy, a developmental pediatrician at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, stated this type of therapy is a "very, very important treatment…We're seeing more children learn how to communicate socially" with behavioral programs like ABA.

Abby, after starting ABA in May, has made noticeable progress in her social interactions - she picks up on social cues she used to miss, communicates with her sister more, and is even yelling less when irritated. In 3 months, Abby learned to say "I am frustrated" and walk away from the situation instead of bursting with anger, which was unheard of before starting therapy. Abby can now independently brush her teeth and do her hair each morning. Jeanine Weichelt, COO of HHF, states, "While we do see effective outcomes with early diagnosis and starting ABA young, there is no age limit to start this therapy. If a child or adolescent is diagnosed at a later age we can still provide effective therapy. ABA therapy is not a one-size-fits-all approach."

Helping Hands Family has an ambitious plan to continue growth in the Northeast and become the preferred provider of ABA therapy. HHF also strives to avoid a wait list and is actively working with insurance providers to ensure coverage is in network with most plans. Current clinics include Paoli, PA, Mt. Laurel, NJ, and East Northport, NY, with plans to expand coverage to Doylestown, PA and Media, PA soon.

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast. HHF offers ABA therapy in-clinic, in-home, and in-school based on each child's unique needs. The HHF team is devoted to delivering customized treatment plans for each child to continuously improve their quality of life.

