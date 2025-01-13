Dave & Buster's Expands to Mexico Through New Partnership with Winclub Mexico

10 Locations Planned Across Key Markets, First Opening in Mexico City in Late 2025

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., the ultimate destination for food, drink, and entertainment, is excited to announce a groundbreaking franchise agreement with Winclub Mexico. This development marks Dave & Buster's official entry into the Mexican market with plans for 10 locations across key cities, with the first store slated to open in Mexico City by the end of this year.

Jair Escobar Chief Strategy Office Winclub, Antonio Bautista CDO international D&B Inc., Oscar Salgado CEO Winclub

Antonio Bautista, Chief International Development Officer at Dave & Buster's, shared: "Partnering with Winclub Mexico is a pivotal milestone in our global growth journey. With a pipeline spanning seven countries across four continents in 2025, Mexico plays a crucial role in our strategy to bring the 'Eat, Drink, Play, and Watch' experience to more audiences worldwide. This partnership reinforces our commitment to the LATAM market, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with a visionary team to introduce Dave & Buster's to one of the most dynamic regions in the world."

Oscar Salgado, CEO of Winclub Mexico, shared his enthusiasm: "It is a tremendous honor to bring Dave & Buster's to Mexico and revolutionize the way people experience entertainment. By combining exceptional dining, immersive gaming, and vibrant social environments, we are setting a new standard for entertainment destinations. With plans for 10 locations, our goal is to establish Dave & Buster's as the go-to venue for families, friends, and colleagues seeking world-class hospitality. The inaugural store in Mexico City will pave the way for an exciting journey that promises growth and success for both our companies

This partnership underscores Dave & Buster's strategy of combining global expertise with local market insight. Each Mexican location will feature a tailored menu with regional flavors, localized pricing models, and unique gaming experiences designed to resonate with local audiences.

From cutting-edge games to immersive experiences and late-night programming, Dave & Buster's continues to redefine the entertainment space, creating vibrant destinations that bring people together.

About Dave & Buster's Founded in 1982, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. operates over 200 venues globally, offering a blend of dining, drinking, gaming, and socializing. Known for its innovative experiences and diverse menu offerings, the brand is synonymous with fun and connection for all ages.

About Winclub Mexico: is a leader in hospitality and entertainment, recognized for its proven track record in delivering innovative concepts nationwide. Through this partnership, Winclub México is poised to revolutionize the entertainment industry by introducing a globally renowned brand to the Mexican market. Dedicated to excellence, Winclub México offers an extensive array of entertainment experiences, including live gaming, sports betting, online casinos, gaming machines, bingo, and our signature restaurants. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, we aim to redefine entertainment in Mexico, creating unforgettable moments for all our guests.

SOURCE Dave & Buster's