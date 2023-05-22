Dave Muller Named President of Tandym Group

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym" or the "Company"), a national consulting, recruitment, and workforce solutions company, is pleased to announce that Dave Muller has been promoted to President. Muller joined Tandym Group in 2021 and previously led the company's technology vertical as Executive Vice President, Tandym Tech. In his new role, Muller will oversee all of Tandym Group's business verticals— Tandym Tech, Tandym Health, Tandym Life Sciences, and Tandym Pro.

"I am honored and thrilled to take on this role at Tandym Group. Working alongside our exceptional team, I look forward to harnessing our collective talent and expertise to better serve our clients," said Muller. Charles Heskett, CEO and Executive Chairman of Tandym Group, commented, "I have worked closely with Dave both as a board member and as CEO. He has always impressed me with his ability to work with leaders at every level of our company. This concentration of decision-making at the highest level will provide our company with a much more effective approach to cross-vertical collaboration and allow us to improve the quality and customization of our client solutions."

Muller is a recognized leader in the staffing industry with more than twenty years of experience. Prior to joining Tandym Group, he held operational and sales leadership roles in several technology and general staff augmentation firms. Throughout his career, Muller has been involved in developing and servicing customers across various end markets, consistently delivering top-tier results to his clients.

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group is a national consulting, recruitment, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. Named one of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing companies, the company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, please visit: tandymgroup.com.

