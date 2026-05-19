Dave Paulsson Appointed Strategic Advisor to MS&AD and Chairman of MS Transverse; John Fitzgerald Named CEO

WARREN, N.J., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MS Transverse, the premier hybrid fronting carrier and a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings (MS&AD), today announced that its co-founder, Dave Paulsson, will transition from his role as CEO to Chairman of the Board. In a significant expansion of his responsibilities within the parent organization, he has also been appointed as a Strategic Advisor to the broader MS&AD global conglomerate. John Fitzgerald, currently President, has been named the new CEO of MS Transverse, effective July 15, 2026.

Dave Paulsson John Fitzgerald

This leadership evolution follows eight years of extraordinary growth and industry-defining performance. MS Transverse pioneered the 'hybrid fronting' model, serving as the critical bridge between the high-growth MGA market and global reinsurance capacity. Today, the firm stands as the definitive fronting leader, eclipsing $3 billion in written premium in 2025 while maintaining strong underwriting discipline and operational integrity.

The 3-time Fronting Carrier of the Year, MS Transverse now boasts support from more reinsurance carriers and capacity partners than any other hybrid front. Notably, the firm also ranks among the 10 largest in Direct Premiums Written among Excess & Surplus carriers in the United States.

As Chairman, Paulsson will oversee the board's long-term strategic vision. In his new capacity as a Strategic Advisor to MS&AD, he will provide broad executive counsel to the conglomerate, leveraging his insight to support the group's global objectives.

Dave Paulsson commented, "We set out to be the preferred partner for the highest quality underwriting platforms and capacity providers. I am very proud to say that we have achieved this goal. Our position and performance are a testament to the incredible team at MS Transverse and the exceptional quality of the MGAs and reinsurers who partner with us. I am excited to support the group's global vision as an advisor while continuing to champion the MS Transverse mission as Chairman."

"With the foundation of MS Transverse firmly in place and its integration within MS&AD a resounding success, we are honored to retain Dave's visionary perspective as a strategic resource for our entire group," said Hiro Morimoto, Chief Global Officer at MS&AD. "His ability to scale a business while maintaining best-in-class profitability is rare. We look forward to his continued guidance as Chairman and his counsel as we pursue our global strategic goals."

"I am excited to lead MS Transverse and build upon the extraordinary foundation Dave and our team have established over the last eight years," said John Fitzgerald. "MS Transverse's success is rooted in a culture of technical excellence and the deep trust of our MGA and reinsurance partners. I look forward to working with my colleagues and the broader MS&AD Insurance Group to ensure we remain the partner of choice for the entire program market."

Notes to editors

ABOUT MS TRANSVERSE

MS Transverse refers to MS Transverse Insurance Group, LLC and its underwriting and management subsidiaries (collectively, "MS Transverse"). MS Transverse's insurers include MS Transverse Specialty Insurance Company, MS Transverse Insurance Company and TRM Specialty Insurance Company, all domiciled in Texas.

MS Transverse offers hybrid fronting carrier support to the program, managing general agent, excess and surplus lines wholesale, and reinsurance markets with offices in New York, New Jersey and Texas. MS Transverse group of companies are direct and indirect subsidiaries of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and are indirect subsidiaries of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2018, MS Transverse is a global facilitator connecting and enabling partners through access to risk capacity and alternative capital on admitted and surplus lines paper. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions; coverage is not available in all states. Actual coverage is subject to the terms and conditions, effective dates, exclusions, limitations, deductibles, and self-insured retentions, as applicable, of the MS Transverse insurance policy.

For more information, please visit www.mstransverse.com.

SOURCE MS Transverse Insurance Group