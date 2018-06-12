Dave Pearson, Vonage Chief Financial Officer, honored with 2018 New Jersey Tech Council CFO of the Year Award

The CFO Awards are an annual event recognizing the accomplishments of financial executives from the state's diverse tech and life sciences communities. At the event, the Council honors and celebrates the outstanding contributions of leading CFOs and investors in the industry.

Since joining the Company in 2013, Mr. Pearson has been a visionary and critical leader of Vonage's overall business strategy, helping to put the Company on a path to rapid growth. Instrumental in developing an innovative strategy for the growth of the Company, Mr. Pearson changed the way Vonage operates its business, and was an integral driver of Vonage's successful pivot from residential communications provider to leading cloud communications provider for business.

Under his guidance, 2017 proved to be a transformational year as Vonage Business revenues exceeded consumer revenues for the first time in Q3 2017, and increased full year revenues by 33% to $499 million. With Mr. Pearson's leadership, the company as a whole delivered strong results in 2017, growing consolidated revenues to $1.0 billion.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the New Jersey Tech Council, and my peers in this industry," said Mr. Pearson. "I'm particularly proud of the work that my team has done to support Vonage as we redefine business communications, and embrace technology to not only transform how businesses communicate, but how they operate, using cloud communications to drive better business outcomes."

CFO Award winners were honored during a June 8 awards ceremony in Princeton, NJ. Honorees were nominated by third-party submissions, and selected for their distinguished leadership and contributions not only to their companies, but to the New Jersey tech community as a whole.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is redefining business communications. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies communicate to create better business outcomes. Our unique cloud communications platform brings together a robust unified communications solution with the agility of embedded, contextual communications APIs. This powerful combination enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc.

