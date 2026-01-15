Dave Wethington joins HNTB as vice president

Accomplished USACE leader brings decades of federal program and water resources expertise to support ongoing growth

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Wethington, P.E., has joined HNTB as vice president and business development officer, bringing more than 20 years of experience in environmental engineering, federal program management and strategic stakeholder engagement.

Wethington comes to HNTB from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he most recently served as director of the Office of Legislative and Tribal Affairs at USACE headquarters. He led legislative liaison work for the Corps Civil Works program, supported congressional outreach for military construction and interagency services, and provided leadership for Tribal Nations and Civil Works strategic engagement programs.

"Dave brings an exceptional mix of technical expertise and federal program insight," said Michelle Graham, HNTB chief growth officer and senior vice president. "His ability to build relationships, communicate complex issues and support strategic decision-making will strengthen our work with clients across the country."

During his tenure with USACE, Wethington served as an advisor to senior civilian and military leaders. His career includes roles in project management, environmental engineering, congressional affairs and interagency collaboration, along with extended assignments supporting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Great Lakes National Program Office.

In his new role, Wethington will drive strategic engagement, deepen relationships with clients and partners, and identify growth opportunities to advance HNTB's portfolio of infrastructure, water resources, resilience and facility-related services nationwide.

Wethington holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Iowa State University and a master's degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Iowa. He is a licensed professional engineer in Illinois.

