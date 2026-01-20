Michael Mangione named HNTB's New York office leader

Transportation industry leader to drive strategic growth and client delivery in the region

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HNTB has named Michael Mangione, senior vice president, as the firm's New York office leader. Mangione brings more than 30 years of transportation industry experience and a proven track record of leadership to the role.

Michael Mangione, HNTB's New York Office Leader

Mangione joined HNTB four years ago and most recently served as regional sales officer for HNTB's East Region, where he provided strategic guidance and leadership across client programs and pursuits in key market sectors, including departments of transportation, transit and rail, aviation and tolling. His expertise includes a focus on strengthening partnerships, driving business development and supporting major infrastructure programs.

"Mike is known for his strategic leadership and ability to build strong relationships with our clients and foster high-performing groups capable of delivering complex programs," said Gary Bua, HNTB's Northeast Division president. "He has a national reputation for leadership in market strategy, growth and talent development. This, paired with his deep familiarity with our clients, strategy and people, has prepared him to step seamlessly into the office leader role."

Mangione's portfolio includes supporting major initiatives such as the New York City Department of Design and Construction East Side Coastal Resiliency Project, statewide programs for the New York State Department of Transportation, and key MTA projects including the Second Avenue Subway Phase 2, Systemwide Open Road Tolling Conversion and the Bronx Whitestone and Henry Hudson Bridge Approaches Replacements.

"I'm honored to lead HNTB's New York office and continue building on our strong foundation of delivering innovative solutions for our clients," Mangione said. "Our team is committed to advancing critical infrastructure that improves mobility and resilience for communities across the region."

HNTB has played a pivotal role in shaping New York's infrastructure landscape. The firm has contributed to transformative projects such as the East Side Coastal Resiliency initiative, which enhances flood protection for Manhattan's East Side; modernization efforts for the MTA, including programs improving mobility and accessibility across its subway stations; and serving as the program manager for MTA's Second Avenue Subway Phase 2, a critical expansion of New York's transit network. The firm also serves as program manager at the three major Port Authority of New York and New Jersey airports: John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

About HNTB

For more than a century, HNTB Corporation has been at the forefront of designing and advancing transportation infrastructure that enhances mobility and improves local communities. With client relationships spanning decades, we understand infrastructure life cycles and have perspective and experience to solve the most complex technical, financial and operational challenges with vision and imagination. As employee owners committed to excellence, we prioritize client success while delivering a full spectrum of infrastructure-related services. Discover HNTB's Spark at www.hntb.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook or Instagram .

SOURCE HNTB Corporation