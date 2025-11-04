Dave's Killer Bread brings back Oats & Blues loaf

Original variety now available nationwide to commemorate brand's 20th anniversary

MILWAUKIE, Ore., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave's Killer Bread ®, the nation's No. 1 organic bread brand, is reintroducing its original Oats & Blues variety to mark its 20th anniversary. Featuring a unique crunchy crust rolled in oats and blue cornmeal, this loaf was one of the very first varieties of Dave's Killer Bread launched at the Portland Farmers Market in 2005.

"Dave's Killer Bread has a legacy built on two decades of delivering the best bread in the universe, made with organic and non-GMO ingredients," said Cristina Watson, senior director, brand management at Dave's Killer Bread. "Oats & Blues is the OG of DKB and a highly requested favorite of DKB fans, whom we affectionately call 'BreadHeads,' so it's only fitting we reprise it in honor of our 20th anniversary."

Oats & Blues has a soft texture, a hint of sweetness and delivers whole grains in every bite. New for 2025, Oats & Blues is also available in DKB's Thin-Sliced line, which features the same killer taste and texture in a smaller, thinner slice. Like all DKB products, these loaves are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.

For 20 years, Dave's Killer Bread has inspired a cult-like following. Its "BreadHead Nation" is 1.5 million strong and counting. From their morning toast to their midnight snack, BreadHeads are passionate about bread, buns and breakfast items – as long as it's Dave's Killer Bread.

Dave's Killer Bread Oats & Blues (SRP $6.99) and Thin-Sliced Oats & Blues (SRP $5.99) are available at participating retailers nationwide. Prices may vary by location.

About Dave's Killer Bread

Rocking the grocery store with delicious organic, non-GMO and whole grain products comes naturally to Dave's Killer Bread. First introduced at the Portland Farmers Market in 2005, it is the nation's No. 1 organic bread brand with widespread distribution across the U.S. The flagship organic bread brand for Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO), Dave's Killer Bread pioneered the organic seeded bread category and offers 33 varieties of whole grain organic bakery and snack products, all of which are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. In addition, Dave's Killer Bread is committed to Second Chance Employment (employing those with a criminal background), helping to transform lives through job opportunities. One in three employee-partners at its Oregon bakery have a criminal background. Learn more at daveskillerbread.com .

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo

[email protected]

865.257.0026

SOURCE Dave's Killer Bread