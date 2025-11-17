Dave's Killer Bread launches Supreme Sourdough

Organic sourdough loaf now available exclusively in West Coast markets

MILWAUKIE, Ore., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave's Killer Bread ®, the nation's No. 1 organic bread brand, is launching Supreme Sourdough just in time for National Homemade Bread Day . Consumer interest in sourdough has continued to grow, and Dave's Killer Bread is meeting that demand with its organic Supreme Sourdough loaf, made with an authentic starter and a special double-fermentation process.

Dave's Killer Bread has launched Supreme Sourdough, now available at participating retailers on the West Coast.

"Sourdough bread is one of the most popular homemade bread varieties, but not everyone has time for that!" said Cristina Watson, senior director, brand management at Dave's Killer Bread. "Dave's new organic Supreme Sourdough lets you save time on baking bread and focus on breaking bread with your friends gathered around the table."

Made with an authentic sourdough starter, rolled in the brand's signature Good Seed topping and sliced thick, this loaf delivers on the flavor and texture of sourdough bread done the DKB way. Like all DKB products, Supreme Sourdough is certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.

In addition to Supreme Sourdough, Dave's Killer Bread recently reintroduced its legacy Oats & Blues loaf to mark its 20th anniversary. New for 2025, Oats & Blues is also available in DKB's ever-popular Thin-Sliced line, which features the same killer taste and texture, in a smaller, thinner slice.

Dave's Killer Bread Supreme Sourdough (SRP $6.99) is available at participating retailers in Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington. Prices may vary by location.

About Dave's Killer Bread

Rocking the grocery store with delicious organic, non-GMO and whole grain products comes naturally to Dave's Killer Bread. First introduced at the Portland Farmers Market in 2005, it is the nation's No. 1 organic bread brand with widespread distribution across the U.S. The flagship organic bread brand for Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO), Dave's Killer Bread pioneered the organic seeded bread category and offers 33 varieties of whole grain organic bakery and snack products, all of which are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. In addition, Dave's Killer Bread is committed to Second Chance Employment (employing those with a criminal background), helping to transform lives through job opportunities. One in three employee-partners at its Oregon bakery have a criminal background. Learn more at daveskillerbread.com .

Media Contact:

Taylor Castillejo

[email protected]

865.257.0026

SOURCE Dave's Killer Bread