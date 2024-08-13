Dave's Killer Bread Turns Snacking Up to 11 with Nationwide Launch of Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars

Whole Grains, Plant-Based Protein, and Killer Taste Join Forces to Satisfy Hunger and Boost Energy

MILWAUKIE, Ore., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave's Killer Bread®, the leading organic bread brand, announces the national launch of its latest snack innovation: Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars. These new grab-and-go bars combine killer taste, whole grain nutrition, and a just-baked texture with plant-based protein to help kick procrastination to the curb and power through the day.

Recent research conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Dave's Killer Bread highlights the need for a snack that not only satisfies hunger but also provides the energy to stay focused and productive. With 71% of Americans admitting to falling victim to procrastination and 55% putting tasks off if they're hungry, a tasty and convenient bite can be just what's needed to recharge and stay on track.

"Our new Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars were created to offer a delicious and nutritious solution to help our BreadHeads amplify their day," said Jillian Cohn, Director of Brand Management for Dave's Killer Bread. "Packed with plant-based organic hemp, pea, and rice proteins, these bars are ideal for those looking for a high-quality snack that doesn't compromise on taste or texture. They're a great way to turn 'I'll get to it later' into 'I'm doing it now.'"

The Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars are all baked with whole grain ingredients like rolled oats, chia seeds, and quinoa. Each bar provides 10g of protein (10% Daily Value), with three craveable flavors to choose from:

Amped-Up Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk – featuring organic peanut butter, chocolate chunks, and sunflower kernels, these bars deliver 4g of fiber, 7g of whole grains and 10g of protein

– featuring organic peanut butter, chocolate chunks, and sunflower kernels, these bars deliver 4g of fiber, 7g of whole grains and 10g of protein Amped-Up Double Chocolate Coconut – made with two types of organic chocolate, coconut, and dry roasted almonds, these bars will amplify your day with 5g of fiber, 6g of whole grains and 10g of protein

– made with two types of organic chocolate, coconut, and dry roasted almonds, these bars will amplify your day with 5g of fiber, 6g of whole grains and 10g of protein Amped-Up Blueberry Almond Butter – packed with organic blueberries, almond butter, and sunflower kernels, these bars provide 4g of fiber, 8g of whole grains and 10g of protein

Like all Dave's Killer Bread products, the new bars are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free from artificial ingredients, preservatives, colors, flavors, high fructose corn syrup, and bleached flour. They are available in 4-count packages for $8.79 and as single-serve bars for $2.49, at grocery stores, mass retailers, convenience stores, and on Amazon. Find your closest retailer at daveskillerbread.com/locator and turn to-dos into done-that's.

About Dave's Killer Bread

Rocking the bread and snack aisles with delicious whole grains comes naturally to Dave's Killer Bread. First introduced at the Portland Farmers Market in 2005, it is now the nation's best-selling organic bread brand with widespread distribution across the U.S. and Canada. The flagship organic bread brand for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), Dave's Killer Bread pioneered the organic seeded bread category and offers 26 varieties of whole grain organic bakery and snack products, all of which are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. In addition, Dave's Killer Bread is committed to Second Chance Employment (employing those with a criminal background), helping to transform lives through job opportunities. One in three employee-partners at its Oregon bakery have a criminal background. Learn more at: http://www.daveskillerbread.com/ .

