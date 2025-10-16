David Antolik, president of S&T Bank, named 2025 C-Suite Award recipient by Pittsburgh Business Times

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ, STBA ), proudly announces the naming of David Antolik, president, as a 2025 C-Suite award recipient by the Pittsburgh Business Times.

The C-Suite Awards recognizes exceptional executives who demonstrate strong leadership, strategic vision and business acumen in driving their organizations' success. These leaders exemplify the agility, insight and commitment needed to advance their companies' missions, strengthen communities and achieve growth amid constant change. More than 20 top executives representing for-profit or nonprofit organizations with a strong presence in the Pittsburgh-metro area were chosen for this year's honors.

With over 35 years in financial services, Antolik has spent most of his career contributing to S&T's growth and success. He assumed the role of president in January of 2019 and previously held several senior executive positions at the Bank, progressing in leadership levels with responsibility for building and executing growth strategies in commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management. Antolik also serves as a board member for S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition," said David Antolik. "It is truly a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire S&T Bank team. I am proud to work alongside such engaged colleagues who bring our people-forward approach to banking to life every day and it's rewarding to see that dedication recognized by our customers, communities and shareholders."

"Throughout his distinguished career at S&T, Dave's leadership, vision and proven record of driving growth and transformation have inspired countless colleagues across the organization," said Chris McComish, CEO and chair of S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank and 2024 C-Suite award winner. "Beyond his professional achievements, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to giving back to the communities we serve. On behalf of the board of directors and the S&T Bank leadership team, I congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition."

