S&T BANK HONORED WITH NATIONAL ABA FOUNDATION COMMUNITY COMMITMENT AWARD

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ, STBA), is announcing its naming as a 2025 American Bankers Association (ABA) Foundation Community Commitment Award recipient in the Supporting Military Families category. The award will be presented to the Bank during the ABA's Annual Convention, October 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This national award is part of a program which recognizes banks that encourage and perform extraordinary acts of service in support of communities and local economies, helping set the standard of community engagement in the United States. This year's ABA Community Commitment Awards categories include affordable housing, community and economic development, financial education, financial inclusion, protecting older Americans, supporting military families and volunteerism. The award selection committee chose honorees based on the thoughtfulness and creativity of programs, either traditional or innovative in design, which embody the ideals of corporate social responsibility and deliver measurable results.

S&T Bank's longstanding commitment to supporting those who serve began more than 20 years ago. Since then, the Bank has continued to develop and offer products, programs and sponsorships to aid and assist the men and women who safeguard our nation's freedom. "We are truly honored to receive this recognition. S&T's steadfast support for active-duty service members, Veterans and their families continues to be an integral part of our people-forward banking purpose and community focus," said CEO Chris McComish. "We are proud to deliver essential services and solutions that empower and advocate for the needs of this highly deserving community."

The Bank has not only donated volunteer time and resources to support organizations that help Veterans and their families, but it also founded an Employee Resource Group (ERG), Stars and Stripes, which is comprised of over 70 team members with a common interest in supporting active-duty service members and Veterans. These individuals help with community events and outreach as well as connecting Veterans and military members with available resources and mentorship opportunities.

Earlier this year, the Bank made a $10,000 donation to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc. (PAWW), an independent, statewide non-profit organization providing support to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Veterans in crisis and their families. Additionally, S&T supported the March of Dimes Military Baby Shower at the 316th Sustainment Command, an event that welcomed expecting service members (active, reserve or Veteran status) or partners of service members to connect with one another and enjoy an afternoon focused on encouragement, support and available resources for the growing families.

For those who have served our country, S&T offers the Armed Forces Checking Account exclusively available to individuals with a valid military ID. The Armed Forces Checking Account offers complimentary products and services including wire transfers, checks, safe deposit boxes, no minimum balance and no monthly maintenance fees.

S&T Bank Chief Human Resources Officer, Susan Nicholson stated, "Receiving an award that recognizes our efforts to support both current and former military members is very humbling. We are grateful for the impact our colleagues' dedication is making in the lives of those who serve and their families."

