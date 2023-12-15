David Bell of io Health Recognized as 2023 Innovator in Healthcare

ABL Acknowledges io Health Founder for Innovations in Post-Acute Home Health and Hospice Care

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bell, Ph.D., founder and CEO of io Health, was honored at the 26th Innovations in Healthcare Awards Event held virtually on December 6, 2023. io Health was among three other prestigious companies recognized as Healthcare Industry Leaders and Innovators focused on reducing the cost of providing access to quality care.

Bell, formerly CEO and now Chairman of GrandCare Health Services, has decades of experience in Home Health and led GrandCare to a 5-star provider rating for in-home medical care, specializing in pre- and post-surgical rehabilitation. "We are honored to be recognized for the impact our innovative technology provides to help Home Health and Hospice businesses reduce costs, optimize workflows, and identify new revenue opportunities amidst challenging profit margins," said David Bell. "By connecting clinicians in the field to properly complete documentation and reduce administrative burden – we can give them more time to focus on what matters most, the patient."

Over the last decade, Bell has dedicated significant efforts to enhance io Health's interoperable, AI-driven documentation and workflow optimization platform, Intuition. Tailored for Home Health and Hospice organizations, the platform enables real-time chart validation in the field, scales performance management, and helps expedite administrative tasks in a frictionless experience. It has earned KPI Excellence and Quality Excellence awards from Homecare Homebase for proven improvements in 5-star ratings, 90%+ Value-Based Purchasing scores, and financial performance for Home Health organizations. io Health's Intuition technology integrates with clients' EMRs and back-office software data, requiring minimal implementation, workflow interruption, or training investment.

"Our secure platform is AI-based and continually learns to adapt to the needs of clinicians in the field and streamlines performance management for administrators," adds David Bell. "After leading Home Health organizations with a financial lens in the past, I am excited to be a part of a team that continues to innovate how to help clinicians and administrators better manage the healthcare business - while not losing sight of quality patient care."

About io Health:

io Health transforms operational efficiency, improves patient care, and boosts clinician satisfaction with its revolutionary, interoperable, AI-driven documentation and workflow optimization platform—Intuition. Designed for Home Health and Hospice organizations specializing in post-acute care, the platform enables real-time chart validation in the field, scales performance management, and enhances financial value-based outcomes. The technology integrates with clients' EMRs and back-office software data with minimal implementation, workflow interruption, or training investment. Learn more at www.iohealthtech.com.

About Adaptive Business Leaders (ABL):

For over 30 years, ABL has provided leaders of healthcare and tech companies industry-focused, facilitated, CEO Round Tables and events, which are held both virtually and in person. Members of each Table create unique brain trusts with fellow high-level individuals who share industry knowledge, insights, and experiences, and exchange valuable, career-enhancing feedback and encouragement with each other on their journeys as CEOs of high-growth organizations.

Media Contact:

Nicole Althaus

612-636-1892

[email protected]

SOURCE io Health