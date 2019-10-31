David Braun to join Insurance Designers of America to lead Institutional Strategy

In his new role, Braun will be responsible for working with all IDA partners in furthering life, disability, and long-term care insurance sales inside banks, wire houses, independent broker-dealers, registered investment advisors, and property casualty firms.

"We are excited to have David join us. He will be a great addition to our team," said J. Craig Collins, President/Executive Director at IDA. "He is widely known and respected in our industry. His leadership will be invaluable. David's boundless energy and passion for the insurance business, along with his vast knowledge and experience, will enhance our efforts to grow our business with institutional clients."

With over 40 years of experience, David brings broad-based knowledge of the financial services industry and leadership in managing and developing distribution inside financial institutions. He comes to IDA from iPipeline where he was Director of Sales – Financial Institutions.

"I am honored to join Insurance Designers," Braun said. "They are viewed as an industry leader. Helping to grow their presence in the institutional markets represents a major opportunity. IDA partners are considered among the most respected and talented in supporting financial advisors and the insurance needs of their clients."

Prior to iPipeline, David served as Senior Vice President at Highland Capital Brokerage where he was responsible for institutional sales. David began his insurance career with the Travelers-Life Division in 1977 in Milwaukee, proceeding to hold several positions with major U.S. financial institutions including Smith-Barney, ReliaStar (ING), Wells Fargo, and Investigo (now part of Broadridge).

David is graduate of Washington and Lee University and holds FINRA Series 7, 63, and 24 licenses as well as his life and health licenses.

About Insurance Designers of America

Formed in 1986, IDA, is among the oldest, largest and most well-respected insurance Marketing Organizations in the country. Founded by former agency heads of a national insurance carrier that was exiting the agency distribution system, IDA was conceived to fill the distribution void as insurance companies narrowed their scope solely to the manufacture of products.

Today, IDA has over 50 partner agencies across the country and is a leading distributor of life insurance, annuities and related products, all of which help give IDA the scale and resources necessary to help nearly 50,000 financial professionals with their clients' insurance needs.

SOURCE Insurance Designers of America

