David Brothers Advances to Senior Director of Global Sales at CONTROLTEK

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in tamper-evident packaging, retail asset protection and RFID inventory and RFID asset tracking solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Brothers as the new Senior Director of Global Sales. In this role, David will be responsible for driving the company's sales strategy, expanding market share, and cultivating strong relationships with key clients worldwide.

David brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to his new position. David has successfully implemented sales strategies that resulted in market expansion and increased profitability during his time at CONTROLTEK. His strong leadership skills, strategic vision, and customer-centric approach have consistently yielded outstanding sales performance and customer satisfaction.

"David's deep understanding of the financial and retail industries and his exceptional sales acumen make him the ideal candidate to lead our global sales efforts," said CONTROLTEK's President, Tom Meehan. "We are confident that his expertise and leadership will propel our organization to new heights and drive significant business growth."

In his new role, David will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to develop and execute comprehensive sales strategies that align with CONTROLTEK's overall business objectives. He will focus on strengthening existing customer relationships, identifying new market opportunities, and fostering a high-performance sales culture across the organization.

"I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to lead CONTROLTEK's global sales function," said David Brothers, Senior Director of Global Sales at CONTROLTEK. "It not only validates the hard work I've put into my role, but also sets the stage for even greater opportunities. I look forward to working closely with the talented sales team and leveraging our collective strengths to achieve remarkable results."

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.

