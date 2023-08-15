David Brothers Advances to Senior Director of Global Sales at CONTROLTEK

News provided by

CONTROLTEK

15 Aug, 2023, 09:40 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in tamper-evident packaging, retail asset protection and RFID inventory and RFID asset tracking solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Brothers as the new Senior Director of Global Sales. In this role, David will be responsible for driving the company's sales strategy, expanding market share, and cultivating strong relationships with key clients worldwide.

David brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to his new position. David has successfully implemented sales strategies that resulted in market expansion and increased profitability during his time at CONTROLTEK. His strong leadership skills, strategic vision, and customer-centric approach have consistently yielded outstanding sales performance and customer satisfaction.

"David's deep understanding of the financial and retail industries and his exceptional sales acumen make him the ideal candidate to lead our global sales efforts," said CONTROLTEK's President, Tom Meehan. "We are confident that his expertise and leadership will propel our organization to new heights and drive significant business growth."

In his new role, David will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to develop and execute comprehensive sales strategies that align with CONTROLTEK's overall business objectives. He will focus on strengthening existing customer relationships, identifying new market opportunities, and fostering a high-performance sales culture across the organization.

"I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to lead CONTROLTEK's global sales function," said David Brothers, Senior Director of Global Sales at CONTROLTEK. "It not only validates the hard work I've put into my role, but also sets the stage for even greater opportunities. I look forward to working closely with the talented sales team and leveraging our collective strengths to achieve remarkable results."

About CONTROLTEK

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Kim Scott

VP Strategy & Marketing

Kim.scott@controltekusa.com

SOURCE CONTROLTEK

Also from this source

New Tom's Tek Tips Series for Keeping Your Kids Safe in the Digital Age

CONTROLTEK Unveils Innovative RFID Resource Center

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.