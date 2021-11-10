David C. Dvorak is THINK Surgical's New Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mr. Dvorak had a successful 16-year career at Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. where he most recently held the position of president and chief executive officer for a decade. During his tenure as CEO, David successfully executed internal and external development strategies to grow revenues from $3.5 billion to $7.7 billion. As part of the growth strategy, David championed the $13.4 billion acquisition of Biomet, Inc. as well as multiple other acquisitions, including surgical robotics provider Medtech SA in 2016, which launched Zimmer Biomet into the robot-assisted surgery market with ROSA. David has long recognized that enabling technologies, data and analytics are key components for improving the outcomes of surgery.

"We are delighted that David has agreed to join our Board of Directors as executive chairman." said Stuart Simpson, president and chief executive officer of THINK Surgical. "His extensive experience in executive leadership roles in the medical technology industry as well as his decades of experience in board and board committee work, make him the ideal person to provide governance and guidance for the management team as we accelerate the company's growth."

"I am excited to assume the role of executive chairman of the board of THINK," said Mr. Dvorak. "THINK's industry leading active robot technology provides an unparalleled opportunity to democratize robotic technology in orthopedics. The technology will deliver precision and implant flexibility to healthcare customers, while at the same time enabling future, clinically relevant innovations for industry partners. I'm very much looking forward to working with the talented team at THINK as the company begins to leverage these attractive value propositions to unlock its immense potential for commercial growth."

David also serves as chairman of the board and chief executive officer at Deep Think Health, Inc. and managing director at Black Lake Expeditions, LLC.

About THINK Surgical®, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets active robotics for orthopedic surgery. The core technology of the TSolution One system has been used in tens of thousands of successful total joint replacements worldwide. The TSolution One system is the only robot for total joint replacement procedures that features an open implant library allowing the robot to work with implants from a variety of different implant manufacturers.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine of our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TSolution One system for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

