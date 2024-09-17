DAVID FEINBERG OF JUSTWORKS ELECTED CHAIR OF THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PROFESSIONAL EMPLOYER ORGANIZATIONS

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) announced today that David Feinberg, senior vice president of risk and insurance programs for Justworks, was elected chair of the association's Board of Directors during its Annual Conference & Marketplace in Orlando. He succeeds Steven Politis, chief executive officer of Alcott HR.

David Feinberg / Photo credit: Sam Popp

NAPEO represents more than 200 professional employer organizations (PEOs) that provide HR, payroll, benefits, regulatory compliance assistance and other services to hundreds of thousands of small and mid-size businesses across the country. An additional 216 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. According to NAPEO-commissioned research, businesses that use a PEO grow faster, retain employees longer and are more resilient because of their partnership with a PEO.

"I am honored to lead the NAPEO board as we build on the tremendous progress and success of the PEO industry," Feinberg said. "We'll use the year ahead to continue to raise the profile of our industry and develop a policy environment that supports the work PEOs do to help small businesses grow and thrive."

Feinberg is a PEO industry leader with more than two decades of financial services and benefits and payroll leadership experience. Over the past six years, he has served in numerous officer and executive capacities for the NAPEO Board of Directors, including as secretary/treasurer and as vice chair in 2023-2024. Feinberg also served as chair of NAPEO's Federal Government Affairs Committee.

Prior to joining Justworks — a New York-based technology company and PEO founded in 2012 — Feinberg was the executive vice president and head of health plans for WellNet Healthcare. He also previously served as a vice president at Goldman Sachs.

"As a tireless PEO advocate, David is a perfect fit to lead NAPEO's Board of Directors at this pivotal time for our industry and our association," said NAPEO President and CEO Casey Clark. "David's industry experience, subject matter expertise and dedicated servant leadership will benefit the industry and help to advance NAPEO's position as the industry's leading advocate."

About NAPEO

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO IndustryTM. NAPEO's 219 PEO members provide payroll, benefits, workers' comp, regulatory compliance assistance, and other HR services to more than 200,000 small and mid-size businesses employing 4.5 million people. Our members account for more than 90 percent of the industry's $358 billion in revenue. An additional 216 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org .

