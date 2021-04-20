David Fike to lead Zurich North America's Life, Accident & Health unit

"We see significant growth opportunities in this important segment of our business." Tweet this

"We see significant growth opportunities in this important segment of our business, particularly around supplemental health and wellness/wellbeing," Terryn said. "David Fike has the experience to develop innovative protection products and services, and this structure will allow us to take those solutions to market from a position of greater strength."

Before joining Zurich, Fike held a number of international senior positions at AIG, Chubb, Ace, Cigna and Prudential PLC, including C-suite positions in marketing, operations and underwriting. Fike joined Zurich Insurance Group as CEO of General Insurance Malaysia. Following Zurich's acquisition of the Adira organization, he served as CEO and President Director of Adira-Indonesia. Fike most recently managed strategic projects for Zurich's Global Business Platforms organization.

"I am thrilled to be back in the U.S. to lead our Life, Accident and Health business," Fike said. "Bringing these segments together gives us an opportunity to take a fresh look at how we can leverage relationships we've built and capitalize on the strength of two balance sheets to differentiate ourselves in the market while having a clear focus on the customer."

