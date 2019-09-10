David Guthrie Named Top DTC Marketing Innovator

CINCINNATI, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® Chief Product Officer David Guthrie has been named a 2019 DTC Innovator. The award from the leading DTC advertising forum DTC Perspectives honors Guthrie for excellence in helping pharmaceutical and health and wellness brands promote life-saving products to consumers. This recognition of a PatientPoint executive is further confirmation of the company's leadership and more than 30 years of innovation in the patient engagement arena.

As PatientPoint Chief Product Officer, Guthrie is charged with directing the company's product roadmap, overseeing both new product development and current product enhancements. Over the last 18 months, Guthrie has been hard at work pursuing opportunities to showcase point of care's expansive potential and further integrate PatientPoint digital products into clinical workflows.

"David strongly believes that point of care is everywhere, and he is constantly innovating around the premise that healthcare takes place anywhere a doctor and patient can communicate," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "We are exceptionally fortunate to have David leading the way as we introduce and iterate technology that connects patients to trusted point-of-care education and treatment information."

Guthrie is being honored by DTC Perspectives for his work both at PatientPoint and throughout his 30-year career to design, implement and hone solutions that have and continue to reshape entire industries. He is well-known for co-founding Medcast, a physician news and information service acquired by WebMD in 1997, and for serving as a WebMD/Medcast Chief Technology Officer during the online giant's infancy. Following his time at WebMD/Medcast, Guthrie spent three years advising Atlanta-based venture capital firm Fuqua Ventures on early-stage life science and technology investments. Guthrie joined PatientPoint from PGi, the world's largest dedicated provider of collaboration software and services, where he spent 14 years as Chief Technology Officer. PGi was sold to Siris Capital in 2015.

"I've dedicated my life to developing meaningful, technology-enabled solutions designed to make life better. I am honored to continue that work at PatientPoint where our solutions are driving better doctor-patient engagement and positive health outcomes," said Guthrie. "I'm humbled and grateful to share the 2019 DTC Innovator Award with other like-minded innovators and look forward to seeing the results of our collective work in the months and years to come."

Guthrie joins 24 other visionary entrepreneurs, CEOs and marketers from renowned publishers, media companies and agencies such as Facebook, InTouch Solutions and Healthgrades receiving 2019 DTC Innovator Awards. He will be honored at an October 21 reception in Hanover, NJ.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

