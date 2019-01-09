David Hagey appointed Chief Financial Officer at National Partners in Healthcare

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partners in Healthcare (NPH) announced today that David Hagey, has joined the leadership team as the Chief Financial Officer. Hagey brings extensive experience and a proven track record of accomplishments to his role at NPH, having spent the past 20 years in senior executive positions with various healthcare companies.

"David's extensive executive experience in financial, M&A, and accounting and leadership roles in the healthcare industry makes him a uniquely qualified individual and excellent addition to our executive team," said Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH.

Hagey comes to NPH from Epic Health Services, Inc., the nation's largest provider of pediatric home care, where he was responsible for all financial aspects of the company in his role as Chief Financial Officer from 2014 to 2018. In March 2018, Epic was merged PSA, also a provider of pediatric home care, and Hagey continued as the Chief Financial Officer of the combined organization until joining NPH.

Prior to joining Epic, he served as President and Chief Financial Officer of IntegraCare, provider of home health, hospice and personal care services in Texas; Chief Financial Officer of Accuro Healthcare Solutions, a company that provided business intelligence and revenue cycle management software to healthcare providers and as Vice President and Controller of U.S. Operations for United Surgical Partners, a provider of surgical centers and hospitals.

Mr. Hagey earned a B.A. in Accounting from Texas Tech University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About National Partners in Healthcare

NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain full autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com.

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, an investment firm with extensive experience building enduring partnerships in the healthcare industry.

SOURCE National Partners in Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.nphllc.com

http://www.bluemountaincapital.com

