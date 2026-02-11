David Hunt and Kenneth Jacobs to join Vanguard's Board of Directors

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced the election of David Hunt and Ken Jacobs to its board of directors and to the board of trustees for each of the Vanguard funds effective February 24, 2026.

Mr. Hunt is a global investment executive with more than 35 years of experience across financial services and strategy consulting. He most recently served as president and chief executive officer of PGIM, where he led the firm's global investment management business serving clients across public and private markets for 13 years. He brings deep expertise in multi‑asset investment management, organizational leadership, and regulatory engagement, informed by extensive experience operating across major global regions.

Mr. Jacobs is senior chairman to the Board of Lazard Inc. and previously served as the firm's chairman and chief executive officer for 14 years. With nearly four decades in global financial services, he brings broad expertise in corporate strategy, international market development, risk and regulatory matters, and technology-driven business transformation.

"We are pleased to welcome David and Ken to the board. Their long track records of disciplined leadership, thoughtful governance, and global perspective within the financial services industry will meaningfully enhance the board's capabilities," said Mark Loughridge, Vanguard Chair. "Their insights will help steer Vanguard's mission and strengthen our commitment to protecting the long‑term interests of our more than 50 million investors."

