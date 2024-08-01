David K. Young Appointed President of the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Conference Board announced the appointment of David K. Young as President of its public policy center, the Committee for Economic Development (CED).

Young joins The Conference Board following several years of deep involvement with the organization, at which he is a CED Trustee. Since 2016, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Analytica, a leading geopolitical and macroeconomic analysis and advisory company.

Prior to his time at Oxford Analytica, Young worked as a management consultant at Atos. He also co-founded a cloud-based, mobile payment company and a boutique due diligence firm, and has advised multiple early-stage and not-for-profit organizations.

"David comes to CED with a deep understanding of the pivotal public policy issues impacting businesses, governments, and society. His proven experience across a range of industries, geographies, and cultures well-positions him to lead our public policy center at a time when the nation is facing historic challenges," said Steve Odland, President and CEO of The Conference Board.

"Throughout its history, CED has led the way in convening America's corporate executives to meet the challenges of the times by providing reasoned solutions in the nation's interest," said Young. "I'm honored to continue that tradition with a committed group of Trustees—who epitomize business leadership—alongside a passionate group of staff."

Young graduated with a BA from The College of William and Mary, an MA from the University of London, and an MBA from Georgetown University.

