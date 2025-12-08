David L. Holmberg, CEO for Highmark Health, named one of Modern Healthcare's "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare" for 2025

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David L. Holmberg, chief executive officer for Highmark Health and chairman of the board, Highmark Inc., has again been selected by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the industry's "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare."

Initially named in 2019, this recognition marks the fourth time Holmberg has been included on the magazine's "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare" list.

David L. Holmberg, chief executive officer for Highmark Health and chairman of the board, Highmark Inc.

The 2025 "Most Influential" recognition honors 100 individuals who are deemed by the Modern Healthcare newsroom to be the most impactful leaders in the industry. In being named to the list, Holmberg joins prominent leaders from across the United States, including elected officials, government appointees, health system CEOs, insurance industry presidents, and representatives from retail healthcare.

"Under David's decade-plus leadership as CEO, Highmark Health has undergone a profound organizational and cultural transformation, solidifying its position as a nationally recognized leader in healthcare," stated Gregory Jordan, chairman, Highmark Health Board of Directors. "We are thrilled that Modern Healthcare has once again recognized his unwavering commitment to advancing health experiences and outcomes in our industry and for the millions we serve every day across the country."

During his tenure at Highmark Health, Holmberg has grown the organization from $15 billion in revenue in 2013 to $33 billion projected at 2025 year-end, expanding insurance markets, government business segments and diversified businesses. Holmberg champions a "Customer First" approach at Highmark Health, ensuring that products and services are designed with the customer's needs at the forefront.

As an integrated payer-provider, Highmark Health is investing to build a better-connected ecosystem for health, coverage and care, known as Living Health. This transformative model is reaching its height at Allegheny Health Network (AHN), which serves as the pacesetter for simpler, smarter and more personalized solutions for people and their clinicians. Under this integrated approach, the AHN shared-risk reimbursement with Highmark is the largest between a single insurer and provider in the nation, covering 350,000 lives, demonstrating a commitment to value-based care.

"I am deeply grateful for this honor, which truly belongs to the Highmark Health team," Holmberg said. "Their relentless pursuit of our mission to create a remarkable health experience, freeing people to be their best, is what makes recognition like this possible."

"Influence can be exerted in many ways but regardless of whether it is used to internally shape organizations, the healthcare industry as a whole or both, playing a positive role benefits patients and the professionals responsible for their health," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare.

The complete ranking can be found in this week's issue of the magazine, and a feature article and profiles of the winners are available at ModernHealthcare.com.

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that serves millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, and enGen. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to more than 7 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and New York, as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network in western Pennsylvania comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,500 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions. enGen is focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org.

