David Ludolph Joins the PSG Global Solutions Team

Ludolph is expected to drive growth and profitability across multiple industries for the award-winning RPO company.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Global Solutions is a leading provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions with extensive experience providing recruitment services and support within the healthcare industry.

PSG Global has been recognized by HRO's Bakers Dozen and the Everest PEAK Matrix report for an extensive track record of exceeding expectations when delivering exceptional value to clients. Ludolph is a celebrated veteran of the RPO space, having served in senior leadership roles for more than 20 years.

David Ludolph

"I am thrilled to welcome David Ludolph to the PSG Global family," shares Vivek Padmanabhan, co-founder of PSG Global Solutions. "With his impressive wealth of experience and expertise, we will continue to provide top-notch recruitment process outsourcing services to our clients."

PSG Global is thrilled to have Ludolph as part of the organization to serve as senior vice president for RPO Delivery who will oversee:

Leading full cycle RPO efforts

Developing and implementing RPO strategy

Managing client relationships

Training and delivering team members

"I am excited to continue to drive growth and profitability for PSG Global," said Ludolph. "I am committed to providing strategic leadership to help all our clients achieve their business goals."

Ludolph is an exciting hire for PSG given his diverse background and exceptional ability to lead.

About PSG Global

PSG is the world's largest and fastest-growing provider of outsourced recruiting support to global enterprises, with more than 20% of the top 100 staffing companies harnessing our service today. PSG combines the cost advantages of an offshore delivery model with the high-performance approach of a top-tier staffing company to deliver value to its clients. The Philippines team are screening, sourcing, recruitment support, and contact center RPO experts. They are the largest offshore recruiting team in the world. PSG combines a dedicated global workforce with a cutting-edge tech stack and next-gen processes to deliver the best talent possible.

