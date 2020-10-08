David M. Radin, MD establishes a concierge practice in collaboration with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

"My partnership with CCPHP provided the flexibility needed to spend more time with my patients," said Dr. Radin. "This high-touch model of healthcare allows me to research and employ different avenues of care based on my understanding of my Members' unique lifestyles and needs."

Dr. David M. Radin attended college at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Medical School at New York Medical College in Valhalla, NY. He then relocated to Stamford, CT in 1993 and joined the medical staff at Stamford Hospital and opened his own private practice in 1998.

Dr. Radin has had a continuing interest in the promotion of medical science. He served as the Director of Clinical Services at Barton and Polansky Associates, a contract research organization providing support to pharmaceutical and medical device industries, for six years. Dr. Radin went on to become an investigator in over 60 clinical research studies on a broad range of medication, disease state, anti-infective, transplant, metabolic, cardiovascular, and pain management trials. His extensive experience working with industry leaders provides him with a unique insider's perspective on cutting-edge advancements in medicine that could benefit his patients.

Dr. Radin's more recent accomplishment includes maintaining his Level 3 Medical Home Certification since 2011 through the National Committee on Quality Assurance (NCQA), for evidence-based measures to provide quality care to diabetic patients. Moreover, he is one of the only three practices in CT recognized for quality care by the NCQA.

"CCPHP is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Radin to our roster of leading concierge physicians," said Dean McElwain, President and COO of CCPHP. "Dr. Radin's commitment and dedication to providing exceptional and individualized care for Members closely aligns with CCPHP's mission to support an unmatched, personalized healthcare experience."

