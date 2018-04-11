David Mardjanov Joins Ankura As Senior Managing Director

Previously, Mr. Mardjanov was a regional associate director at the Division of Registration and Inspections of the PCAOB where he served in various leadership roles focused on directing inspections for the largest global accounting firms. His responsibilities included serving as leader of the Banking Inspection Group responsible for executing the domestic and international bank inspections of the six largest global accounting firms; US team leader for a Big Four accounting firm responsible for leading and executing its domestic inspections and related inspection activities; and leader of the broker-dealer inspections of a Big Four accounting firm. Throughout his tenure at the PCAOB, Mr. Mardjanov worked closely with the Office of the Chief Auditor and the Division of Enforcement and Investigations.

Prior to joining the PCAOB, Mr. Mardjanov served as an audit director at a global bank responsible for the coordination and execution of global internal audit coverage across the finance organization, consumer banking, and corporate and investment banking. Mr. Mardjanov was also a senior audit manager with a Big Four accounting firm, managing assignments for large public companies encompassing real estate and financial services.

"David's addition not only expands our deep bench of leading forensic accounting and regulatory professionals, but also augments Ankura's offerings with his considerable financial services expertise," said Steven E. Richards, Ankura Senior Managing Director. "His leadership experience managing complex accounting advisory assignments, coupled with his unique skillset in financial services, magnifies the depth and breadth of Ankura's specialized auditing expertise. Ankura is the leader in SEC enforcement expertise, and with David we look forward to providing our clients with an even more robust offering of accounting and auditing services."

"I look forward to collaborating with Steve, Jason Flemmons, Mitchell Friedman, Linda MacDonald, Martin Wilczynski, and the rest of Ankura's leading financial forensics team to provide a range of high-quality and specialized expertise to our clients," said David Mardjanov. "This truly is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to work alongside this talented and diversified team of industry experts. I am excited to help clients navigate the complex regulatory environment at a firm that strives to provide unique, customized insights and solutions."

About Ankura

Ankura is an expert services firm defined by H0W we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-mardjanov-joins-ankura-as-senior-managing-director-300627688.html

SOURCE Ankura

Related Links

http://www.ankura.com

