David Meyer Elected to Graybar's Board of Directors

Meyer joined Graybar in 2015 as Vice President and Chief Information Officer. He was named to his current position of Vice President – North American Subsidiaries earlier this year and will become Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on April 1, 2022. Meyer holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from University of Missouri - St. Louis and is currently pursuing an Executive MBA at Washington University's Olin Business School.

"Dave is a proven leader with a remarkable ability to drive innovation and achieve positive results," said Graybar's Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen M. Mazzarella. "With his extensive background in technology, his business acumen, and his strategic perspective, Dave provides valuable insights that are vital to our company's future. I congratulate him and look forward to serving with him as a member of Graybar's Board of Directors."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services.

