David O. Page Joins DC Capital Partners

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DC Capital Partners, a leading middle market, private equity firm focused on the Government and Engineering markets, announced today that David O. Page has joined the firm as Partner. Mr. Page brings both operating and investment acumen to the DC Capital team. His unique background and experience will add value and insight to DC Capital.

Thomas J. Campbell, Founder and Managing Partner said, "We have been fortunate to work with David for close to 20 years. He has led or been part of the senior leadership of two of our most successful investments. He appreciates and understands our 'strategic process' and will be accretive to our focus and expertise. He has served in senior operating roles including CEO, COO, and CFO and has extensive experience in not only leading and growing companies, but also building talented teams, improving operations, and integrating acquisitions. From a market perspective, given his experience and security clearance, he has invaluable insight into the intelligence community. We are delighted to have David join the DC Capital team."

David Page said, "I am looking forward to being a part of the DC Capital team as they evolve. I have known and worked with the partners for almost two decades and am aligned with their values. I have been impressed with their strategic approach and their unique methodology and processes which have served them and their partners well in repeatedly creating significant value. I also admire their dedication to their customers' missions and their adherence to their core values. DC Capital truly recognizes the importance of focusing on customers and employees."

Mr. Page has more than 18 years of C-level experience in the Government markets and has led three organizations from startup to maturity, including integration of multiple acquisitions to final exit. As such, Mr. Page has meaningful experience in driving results through developing innovative strategies, developing leadership teams, driving cultural change, enhancing communications, and improving talent.

Currently, Mr. Page serves as Chairman of The Swift Group, a defense contractor specializing in providing SecDevOps, Data Science and Cyber solutions to the US Intelligence and Special Operations Communities.

Mr. Page partnered with DC Capital Partners to form SC3, LLC and served as the Company's CEO from its startup in 2008 until its sale in 2017. SC3 was a leading provider of high-end mission support, consulting, and technology solutions to defense, intelligence and civil markets. Specifically, during his tenure as CEO, Mr. Page was responsible for leading the company's strategy, operations, and growth from a two-person startup company to over $280M in revenue and over 600 employees at the time of sale.

Prior to founding SC3, Mr. Page served as CFO and COO of BDS Corporation from 2003 until its sale to Athena Innovative Solutions in 2006. He then served as an Executive Vice President of Athena Innovative Solutions, overseeing the legacy organization's integration into Athena from 2006 until its sale to CACI in 2007. He also served as founder and CEO of Operational Concepts from 2004 until its resulting acquisition by CACI in 2007.

Mr. Page holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management Information Systems from Southern Methodist University and received a Master of Science degree in Accountancy from the University of Virginia.

About DC Capital Partners

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm headquartered outside the nation's capital, in Alexandria, Virginia. The firm makes control equity investments in companies providing differentiated and innovative solutions in the Government and Engineering markets. The DC Capital team has extensive experience which together spans more than three decades investing in their core markets.

