David Olk, Co-founder of ShopKeep, Joins Punchey Inc. Board of Directors

Olk brings extensive experience in the POS industry and will serve as a key strategic advisor as Punchey continues to expand.

NORWALK, Conn., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Punchey Inc, a leading provider of automation and point-of-sale technology for local service businesses, is thrilled to announce the appointment of David Olk, co-founder and former COO of ShopKeep, to its Board of Directors.

David Olk, ShopKeep Co-founder

Nate Stevens, Founder and Chairman of Punchey, expressed his enthusiasm about the strategic move, stating, "David's extensive experience in the POS industry, coupled with his visionary leadership, will be instrumental in driving Punchey's mission to empower local businesses with cutting-edge technology. We are committed to revolutionizing the way local service businesses operate, and David's insights will be invaluable in achieving this goal."

David Olk, a seasoned entrepreneur and industry expert, shared his excitement about joining Punchey's board, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of Punchey's journey to redefine the POS landscape for local service businesses. The market potential for innovative POS solutions is immense, and I believe Punchey is uniquely positioned to address the evolving needs of this sector."

Sylvain Mansier, CEO of Punchey, expressed his excitement about David's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome David Olk to our board. His exceptional track record and deep understanding of the industry will provide invaluable guidance as we continue to innovate and expand our reach. David's expertise will play a pivotal role in driving Punchey's growth and success."

Punchey is dedicated to empowering local service businesses with user-friendly, feature-rich POS and software solutions tailored to their unique needs. With David Olk's appointment to the board, Punchey is poised to accelerate its growth and further strengthen its position as a leader in the industry.

For more information about Punchey and its services, please visit www.punchey.com.

Media contacts: Sylvain Mansier, 8557862439

SOURCE Punchey, Inc