Punchey Inc. Appoints Sylvain Mansier as Chief Executive Officer

Mansier brings 12+ years of innovation in financial and marketing technology to help expand Punchey's market presence and enhance its product offerings

NORWALK, Conn., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Punchey Inc. , a leading provider of automation and point-of-sale technology for consumer services businesses, proudly announces Sylvain Mansier as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Sylvain is poised to drive Punchey's mission to support small businesses in achieving long-term viability and success through cutting-edge technology.

"We couldn't be more excited for Sylvain to join our leadership team," said Nathaniel Stevens, Founder and Chairman of Punchey. "During a crucially transformative climate for the digital payments landscape, we are more than confident Sylvain's leadership approach will equip the broader Punchey team in accelerating small business growth, while simultaneously fostering a culture of excellence internally."

Over the last 12+ years, Sylvain has held various leadership roles at high-growth tech startups, with a proven track record in fintech. Most recently, Sylvain served as VP, Strategy & GM, Retailer Incentives & Loyalty at Inmar Intelligence where he oversaw loyalty solutions and increased lifetime shopper value for large grocery retailers. Prior to Inmar, Sylvain was a product leader and Director of Financial Services in the fintech division of leading POS provider, Toast , a restaurant management system. Before Toast, Sylvain co-founded Sungage Financial , a B2B2C fintech firm where he introduced two novel consumer financial products to market. Prior to his professional career, Sylvain graduated from Georgetown University with a BSBA in finance and operations & information management, and he also completed his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Both at Sungage Financial and Toast, Sylvain oversaw teams that directly drove impact and value at the micro/hyper-local SMB level, where he was continually impressed with the ingenuity and work ethic of small business owners. "As a big proponent and advocate for small business economic growth, I am proud to join the Punchey team as their new CEO," said Mansier. "Big innovation isn't just at the enterprise level, and I'm excited to enable entrepreneurship and success of small businesses through Punchey's products and services."

At Punchey, Mansier will oversee the team's growth and client expansion, and provide valuable oversight to help small consumer service businesses – Punchey's core market – thrive in today's competitive landscape. "As a believer in impactful growth, I'm excited to help Punchey users navigate a climate of change, and create economic opportunity for SMBs across the country," said Mansier.

About Punchey Inc.

Founded in 2016, Punchey provides all-in-one business management software that is tailor-built for independent consumer services businesses. The Punchey platform seamlessly combines numerous features such as appointment booking, resource scheduling, customer engagement, inventory, invoicing, and more into a powerful yet easy-to-use software for owners and operators. Punchey empowers owners and employees to spend more time serving their customers and therefore to thrive.

