David Oyelowo, Tantoo Cardinal, and Henry Witcher Join Acclaimed Cast of Angel and Shining Isle's Animated Series THE WINGFEATHER SAGA

THE WINGFEATHER SAGA Season 3: The Ice Prairies

Premieres November 12, 2025 — Streaming Exclusively on Angel

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel (NYSE: ANGX), a media and technology company driven by 1.5 million grassroots Angel Guild members championing values-based stories, and Shining Isle Productions, the Nashville-based animation studio behind the acclaimed fantasy series, today announced the cast expansion for THE WINGFEATHER SAGA Season 3: The Ice Prairies, and a supercut feature THE JOURNEY BEGINS.

Joining the cast are David Oyelowo (Selma, Silo), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Dances with Wolves), and Henry Witcher (The Wild Robot), who will be featured alongside returning fan favorites Jodi Benson, Kevin McNally, Alkaio Thiele, and Matthew Rhys, amongst others.

"I have been a fan of David's work for many years and we are thrilled to have him join Wingfeather. And we have a very special new character that Tantoo is voicing, whom we cannot wait to introduce to our fans. Each of these exceptional performers brings incredible depth, emotion, and authenticity to their roles," said J. Chris Wall, Executive Producer and Showrunner of The Wingfeather Saga. "Their voices help bring the Ice Prairies of Season 3 to life with beauty and power, and we could not be more excited to share their work with audiences around the world."

Debuting on November 12, Season 3 propels audiences deeper into the world of Aerwiar as the Wingfeather family faces its greatest trials yet. Separated from his family, Janner journeys with his friend Maraly across the perilous Stony Mountains toward the frozen Ice Prairies, pursued by monsters and things best left in the shadows.

Beneath the tundra lies the fabled city of Kimera, a place of both hope and danger, while Kalmar, betrayed and captured, endures imprisonment in the dungeons of the Phoob Islands. Across these frozen frontiers, the family's courage and loyalty will be tested as a new evil rises.

Based on Andrew Peterson's bestselling fantasy novels, The Wingfeather Saga animated series continues to grow as one of the largest crowdfunded family animated series ever produced—with more than $7 million raised from fans. The series blends cinematic animation set in the rich fantasy world of Aerwiar with timeless themes of family, perseverance, and courage.

Also arriving ahead of the Season 3 release, and available exclusively on Angel platforms, is The Wingfeather Saga: The Journey Begins, a reimagining of the first two seasons as one epic cinematic adventure. Just in time for Halloween weekend, the film gives fans an exciting way to relive the story so far in under two hours, or for new audiences, the perfect introduction to the world of Wingfeather.

"As a parent, my wife and I are always looking for shows that are creative, entertaining, and inspire wonder. The Wingfeather Saga has been a favorite for my entire family since the first episode," said Jordan Harmon, President of Angel. "We know that The Journey Begins will open the door for families to jump in to the new season and become fully engaged in this amazing adventure series."

Fans can watch the official trailer now and join Angel to catch up on Season 1 and 2, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and bonus content at Angel.com/Wingfeather . The Wingfeather Saga: The Ice Prairies premieres November 12, 2025, streaming exclusively on the Angel platforms.

About Angel: Angel (NYSE: ANGX) is a media and technology company driven by 1.5 million grassroots Angel Guild paying members championing values-based stories. Clearly expressing the kind of programming they crave, members of the Angel Guild act as virtual co-producers, greenlighting what films and television series get produced and distributed in theaters and on the Angel app. Propelled by this audience-first momentum, Angel has released more than 40 films and 20 television series that amplify light, including "Sound of Freedom," which earned more than $250 million at the worldwide box office. The company also has more than 6 billion views of its Dry Bar Comedy franchise, which has attracted some of the world's best-known comedians. For more information, visit www.angel.com .

About Shining Isle Productions: Nashville-based Shining Isle Productions brings together world-class animation talent, IP franchise expertise, and a love of whimsical and meaningful stories. The studio has developed a proprietary character animation pipeline using Unreal Engine that establishes a new benchmark in hand-painted CG production. Season 3 of The Wingfeather Saga releases November 12th, streaming exclusively on Angel.

