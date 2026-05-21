David P. King elected to Illumina's Board of Directors

Former Labcorp Chairman and CEO brings deep healthcare, diagnostics, and clinical expertise to Illumina's Board

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today confirmed the election of David P. King to its Board of Directors, effective immediately following the company's annual meeting of shareholders. Mr. King's election marks an important addition to Illumina's Board as the company accelerates its clinical strategy to integrate genomics more broadly into the standard of care.

"We are delighted to welcome David to the Illumina Board," said Jacob Thaysen, chief executive officer of Illumina. "David brings deep regulatory knowledge, broad industry credibility, and the respect earned over decades at the forefront of healthcare and life sciences. Under his leadership at Labcorp, the company tripled in size through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. His perspective across diagnostics, healthcare delivery, and board governance will strengthen our ability to deliver long-term impact for patients, customers, and shareholders."

Mr. King is the former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Labcorp. Under his leadership, Labcorp entered the Fortune 500, and was recognized by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies.

Mr. King joins the Board following the retirement of Frances Arnold, PhD, Robert S. Epstein, MD, and Gary S. Guthart, PhD, each of whom concluded distinguished tenures on the Board at the company's annual meeting.

About David P. King

David P. King was elected to Illumina's Board of Directors in 2026. Mr. King has extensive experience in the healthcare and life sciences sectors in executive and non-executive roles, including leading complex businesses at scale, driving operational excellence and commercial initiatives, and executing transformational change through M&A and organic growth.

Mr. King served as Chair and Chief Executive Officer as well as Executive Chairman of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp) from 2007 to 2019. He provides strategic advisory services across the healthcare ecosystem through KingMan LLC. Mr. King also serves as Chair of Privia Health Group, Inc., as a director of Smith & Nephew, and has served in board leadership roles across a range of healthcare companies, including as Chair of ZimVie (2022–2025) and as Non-Executive Chair of PathGroup, LGC Limited, and AmSurg. Earlier in his career, Mr. King was a partner at Hogan & Hartson LLP (now Hogan Lovells) and served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland.

Mr. King received a B.A. from Princeton University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Contacts

Investors:

Illumina Investor Relations

858-291-6421

[email protected]

Media:

Christine Douglass

[email protected]

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.